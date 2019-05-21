Barcelona agree €70 million deal for top transfer target, Adrien Rabiot to join Real Madrid on 2 conditions and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 May 2019

There's great news for both Real Madrid and Barcelona

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Today, we have some really big news to bring to you. It looks like Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all made huge ground on the transfer front and are all inching closer towards securing their first signings of the summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 21 May 2019.

Arsenal managing director reveals club's stance on transfers

Aubameyang and Ozil will be out of contract in 2021

Arsenal Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham has announced that the club will try to sell any player who is entering the final two years of his contract if they do not want to renew it. That sounds like a strong message to the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose deals will expire in 2021.

Ozil has been used sparingly by Unai Emery while Aubameyang was Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League and also shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Vinai Venkatesam told Arsenal's website,

“When we are selling players we need to maximise the funds we get to reinvest in the team,”

“We need to be really disciplined when we are dealing with senior players who are not towards the end of their careers.

“So that means we have to start making the difficult decisions when they have two years left on the contracts. We’re either going to renew those contracts or we’re going to be selling them.

“We’re going to have to be brave in those decisions because we can’t be in a situation where we’re allowing players to walk out of the door for free unless they are coming towards the end of their careers.”

Mesut Ozil reportedly earns €350,000 a week and will need to take a massive pay cut in order to join any other club given the levels at which he has been performing.

