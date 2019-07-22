Manchester United agree £80m deal for Harry Maguire, Real Madrid offer €90m+Bale for Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 July 2019

Zinedine Zidane could hijack Barcelona's deal for Neymar

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window trudges on as excitement builds. Teams like Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and several others are far from being done and as such, we expect quite a few major deals to go over the line in the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 22 July 2019.

Harry Maguire signing 'imminent' as Manchester United agree deal with Leicester City

Harry Maguire is reportedly all set to become a Manchester United player as the clubs agree a fee of £80m

The Red Devils have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire. As per latest reports, Maguire is all set to join Manchester United after the two clubs agreed to a fee of £80 million.

The Foxes were not keen on letting go of their star defender and were ready to shut the gates if United did not cough up £80 million. The Old Trafford outfit finally came around and agreed to meet Leicester's valuation with around £10 million to be paid in conditional clauses.

It was reported earlier in the week that Harry Maguire informed the club about his intention to leave and the club agreed that they will let him go for the right price. Maguire is expected to be paired with Victor Lindelof at centre-back and help bring the best out of the Swede who had put in several impressive performances despite the rest of the defence struggling last season.

Manchester United's earlier bids had been rejected and Brendan Rodgers had confirmed the same.

"Harry's a top quality player and no-one has come near the valuation to tempt the club to sell."

"The other club interested is a huge club, but he's a really good guy. I've been in this position a number of times and it's never easy but he's taken part in everything and hasn't showed anything other than sheer professionalism.

"You've seen that tonight with the 45 minutes he played."

