Neymar agrees terms with Barcelona, Pogba and De Ligt reject Barcelona and Real Madrid and agree to join Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 June 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 3.66K // 22 Jun 2019, 19:35 IST

What a shocking turn of events!

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We think it's fair to say now that this summer transfer window could change the power dynamics in Europe with each passing day.

We have some exciting news to bring to you today. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 21 June 2019.

Paul Pogba agrees to join Juventus

Done with the Old Trafford dream?

It looked like Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had handed in a transfer request as that's what his idol Zinedine Zidane had wanted him to do in order to bring him to Real Madrid. Paul Pogba had recently expressed his desire to take up a 'new challenge'. However, latest reports claim that he has chosen Juventus over Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Florentino Perez was quite unconvinced about the Paul Pogba pursuit and was more keen on the more consistent Christian Eriksen. Pogba, on the other hand, is sporadically brilliant, very often goes missing in big games and patently lacks the leadership qualities that a no.6 should possess.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had urged Juventus to show more ambition in the transfer market and sign some big players. The Old Lady took cognizance of Pogba's availability and swooped right in when the opportunity finally presented itself.

Maurizio Sarri, who will be the Juve boss next season is also quite keen on bringing the World Cup winner to Turin. However, incorporating Pogba to the side will be an expensive process. As such, Juventus are willing to sell Joao Cancelo, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa to raise funds to fund Pogba's deal.

The Allianz Stadium is ready for the return of its prodigal son and with Pogba having already okayed the move, it is upto Manchester United and the representatives of Juve to come to an agreement on the amount of money that will be involved in making this transfer a reality.

