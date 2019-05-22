×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi wants Barcelona to sign €102 million Real Madrid target, Real Madrid launch stunning bid for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.88K   //    22 May 2019, 22:17 IST

Messi has asked the Barcelona top brass to not be complacent
Messi has asked the Barcelona top brass to not be complacent

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are almost there. A summer of excitement awaits us. With teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United expected to undergo massive changes in the summer, we expect quite a lot of transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 22 May 2019.

Maurizio Sarri insists he is happy at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri (right) during Chelsea's Europa League semi-final matchup against Eintracht Frankfurt
Maurizio Sarri (right) during Chelsea's Europa League semi-final matchup against Eintracht Frankfurt

The Chelsea manager knows all too well that the top brass of the club is home to the trigger-hungry. Chelsea have a shot at winning the Europa League next Wednesday when they take on Arsenal at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League final, the former Napoli manager addressed questions regarding his future and said that he is happy at Chelsea and that he wants to meet the club bosses after that in order to find out whether they're happy with him or not.

Sarri said,

"My future is Wednesday, I think. I need to think about the final at the moment. I have two years of my contract here, and so I have no contact with other clubs at the moment.
"After the final I want to know if they are happy with me or not, but I have two more years on my contract. I like very much the Premier League. It's the most important championship in the world, I think, it's very exciting to be here. But now it's time to think only about the final.

Sarri, however, did try to quieten the rumours by stating that the discussions with the club is nothing out of the ordinary. He said,

"Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the Premier League, so I am very very happy, but we have to discuss about the situation. It's normal in every season at the end you talk with the club."
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Sadio Mane Leroy Sane Liverpool Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign €120 million Real Madrid transfer target, Barcelona target decides to join Manchester City and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants €220 million superstar at Barcelona, Real Madrid superstar set for shock exit to join Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 19 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €180 million superstar, Sergio Ramos wants former Barcelona superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €143 million duo at Barcelona, Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign £150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €125 million Real Madrid duo at Juventus, Liverpool superstar tells Messi he wants to join Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign €80 million Manchester City superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants €160 million superstar at Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €150 million Premier League superstar at Barcelona, €85 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants €92 million superstar at Real Madrid, Messi does not want Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 18 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at Juventus, French midfielder wants to join Barcelona as they get ready to make 4 signings and more: Transfer Roundup, 16 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer €170 million + James Rodriguez for top transfer target, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign striker and more: Transfer Roundup, March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us