Messi wants Barcelona to sign €102 million Real Madrid target, Real Madrid launch stunning bid for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.88K // 22 May 2019, 22:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Messi has asked the Barcelona top brass to not be complacent

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are almost there. A summer of excitement awaits us. With teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United expected to undergo massive changes in the summer, we expect quite a lot of transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 22 May 2019.

Maurizio Sarri insists he is happy at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri (right) during Chelsea's Europa League semi-final matchup against Eintracht Frankfurt

The Chelsea manager knows all too well that the top brass of the club is home to the trigger-hungry. Chelsea have a shot at winning the Europa League next Wednesday when they take on Arsenal at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League final, the former Napoli manager addressed questions regarding his future and said that he is happy at Chelsea and that he wants to meet the club bosses after that in order to find out whether they're happy with him or not.

Sarri said,

"My future is Wednesday, I think. I need to think about the final at the moment. I have two years of my contract here, and so I have no contact with other clubs at the moment.

"After the final I want to know if they are happy with me or not, but I have two more years on my contract. I like very much the Premier League. It's the most important championship in the world, I think, it's very exciting to be here. But now it's time to think only about the final.

Sarri, however, did try to quieten the rumours by stating that the discussions with the club is nothing out of the ordinary. He said,

"Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the Premier League, so I am very very happy, but we have to discuss about the situation. It's normal in every season at the end you talk with the club."

1 / 5 NEXT