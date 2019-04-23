×
Zinedine Zidane wants three top Real Madrid players sold in the summer, David de Gea will stay at Manchester United on one condition and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.06K   //    23 Apr 2019, 20:05 IST

Zinedine Zidane has some big plans for the summer
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are inching closer towards the summer transfer window and with several top clubs in Europe including the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United expected to undergo massive squad overhauls, we expect several transfer records to be broken over the course of this summer's transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 23 April 2019.

Niko Kovac says Renato Sanches could be sold in the summer

Renato Sanches during an FC Bayern Muenchen - Training Session
Renato Sanches has seen playing time come at a premium this season and could be offloaded in the summer according to Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac. In fact, going by what Sanches told the press in the aftermath of their 1-0 win over Werder Bremen that a transfer might be a good idea. He said,

"I think so," 
"Whether a loan or a sale is better, we will see.
"Everyone knows I want to play more. Five minutes is not enough!"

Now Niko Kovac has aired his thoughts on the Portuguese international and they are on similar lines as well. Kovac revealed in a press conference that Sanches' departure is indeed a possibility.

It's not easy for him, he trains hard like everyone else,"
"What's going to happen in the new season is not certain, we all have a job together now, and he's also part of making this season that way.
"We want to talk about everything in the summer, we'll talk after the last game and sit down together, it's not easy, we won 11 games, one loss, one draw.
"Everybody on the field is doing well, so it's not easy to get a successful, good player out on the field, so let's just wait and see if there are situations where he plays.
"Now we don't need it because we need momentum, not because we need a different type of player - the team is solid at the moment.
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football David De Gea Daniel Ceballos Manchester United Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
