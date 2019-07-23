×
Bruno Fernandes gives huge transfer boost to Manchester United, Milinkovic-Savic set to join Manchester United as Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.49K   //    23 Jul 2019, 22:16 IST

Solskjaer is all to sign off on a great summer
Solskjaer is all to sign off on a great summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We have some exciting bits of news to bring to you today as the summer transfer window starts to gather pace ahead of its grand conclusion.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 23 July 2019.

Bruno Fernandes reveals he's told the club he wants to play in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Ferandes
Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Ferandes

With Manchester United keen on bringing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to Old Trafford, the midfielder has handed them a major boost by revealing that he has informed his club about his desire to leave and play in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes talked to the press whilst travelling with the rest of the Sporting Lisbon squad to New York on the club's pre-season tour.

Fernandes said,

 "I don't care about the market, I've talked about this many times.
"The only thing I can do now is that I need to catch the plane so I don't miss it. Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don't know, it's the coach who decides.
"I told I'd like to play in England, but I don't care about it right now.
"If it could be this season? It could be when the club decides, I'm not in charge."

Bruno Fernandes signed a 5-year contract at Sporting last summer. However, the deal also includes a £31 million release clause. If a potential buyer is willing to match that fee and the club refuses to sell the player to them, then Bruno Fernandes stands to earn £5 million for such refusal to sell.

Sporting's valuation of the player, however, is well in excess of his release clause amount. They want at least £60 million for Bruno Fernandes. Sporting are under great pressure to make money from Fernandes' sale after Joao Felix was bought by Atletico Madrid from their rival club Benfica for £120 million.

