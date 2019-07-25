Manchester United dealt double blow in Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire chase, Barcelona give PSG ultimatum on Neymar situation and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 July 2019

Will Bruno Fernandes be a Manchester United player next season?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window rolls on as the excitement keeps building away from the pitch. Teams like Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and several others are far from being done and as such, we expect quite a few major deals to go over the line in the next couple of weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 25 July 2019.

Manchester United might not end up signing Fernandes or Maguire this summer

Harry Maguire might end up staying at Leicester

After several weeks of speculation and several reports even claiming that Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are on the verge of signing for the Red Devils, latest reports suggest that they might not end up signing either before the summer transfer window shuts.

Brendan Rodgers has provided us with the latest on the Harry Maguire front. The Leicester City manager insisted that the club is under no pressure to sell the Englishman and that the clubs that have registered an interest in him have not matched the valuation set by Leicester.

The Foxes have reportedly rejected bids in the ballpark of £70 million as they hold out for a world-record-breaking fee for a defender. Rodgers said,

''We’re very relaxed. The clubs that have spoken to Leicester have not met any valuation that the club has put on him, so at this moment in time he’s very much a Leicester player.''

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes' purported move to Manchester United is unlikely to happen as well. According to latest reports, Bruno Fernandes is just one of United's targets and is not their priority and they are unlikely to wrap up a deal for him.

However, Sporting coach Marcel Keizer's words might provide some comfort for United fans as he confirmed that clubs are interested in signing Bruno Fernandes and did not deny that that the player could leave this summer. Speaking after Sporting's pre-season friendly against Liverpool, Keizer said,

"I can say about Bruno that he's a very good player and he's important for us.

"Of course everybody would like him to stay but we don't know the situation at the moment. He is here but we don't know what the future will bring, so we will have to wait.

"We know that clubs like him, so we have to see what's going to happen."

