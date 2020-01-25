Fabinho talks up Kylian Mbappe's Anfield move, Reds target Napoli midfielder after Isco bid rejected and more: Liverpool Transfer Roundup, 25th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

25 Jan 2020, 18:00 IST SHARE

Kylian Mbappe

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Liverpool transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Premier League leaders today.

Fabinho reiterates stance on Kylian Mbappe's Liverpool links

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has addressed Kylian Mbappe's constant links to the Merseyside giants stating that his arrival at the club will be a "headache" for Jurgen Klopp.

The duo had played together during their time in Monaco after which they moved to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain respectively. Mbappe has since made 110 appearances for PSG, during which he scored 81 goals.

When asked about the Frenchman's links to Anfield, Fabinho told Sport Bible, "At this moment it would be a headache for Liverpool if we had him here because our attacking trio is very good."

"But I know Mbappe's quality, he's already one of the best players in the world, so he would obviously improve any team. Right now he plays for Paris Saint-Germain and we have to respect that."

Also Read: 3 reasons why Manchester United should look to sign AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek

Liverpool turn their attention to Fabian Ruiz after failed

Isco bid

Fabian Ruiz

Liverpool have set their sights on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz shortly after their £47 million bid for Isco was rejected by Real Madrid, El Desmarque have reported.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield options as the Reds make a challenge for the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season. The German tactician viewed Isco as the ideal man to integrate into his midfield but Los Blancos' refusal to accept their sizeable bid has forced them to look for options elsewhere.

Ruiz, who joined Napoli in 2018, is considered a good alternative for Isco and the perceived unrest at the San Paolo is believed to be a key advantage in their pursuit of the midfielder. However, Liverpool would have to pay an even higher fee for the former Real Betis man if they want to bring him to Anfield.

Liverpool rule out Coutinho return

Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have no plans to bring Philippe Coutinho back to the club as Jurgen Klopp has rejected the opportunity to re-sign the Brazilian, El Desmarque has reported.

The 27-year-old left the Reds for Barcelona in a £142 million deal back in 2018 but has since failed to live up to expectations and is now plying his trade on loan at Bayern Munich. The attacking midfielder has tallied 7 goals and 7 assists in 23 appearances for the Bavarians but the club's hierarchy are not entirely convinced with his performances.

It would take around £91 million for the Merseyside giants to bring Coutinho back to Anfield but it is understood that they would rather splash the cash on Napoli sensation Fabian Ruiz instead. Real Madrid have also offered Isco to Liverpool as they believe Klopp would be more keen on a move for the playmaker.

Also Read:Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog