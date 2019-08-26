Alexis Sanchez to stay, Barcelona make huge offer for Neymar, PSG want to sign Vinicius Jr. from Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 August 2019

Is Neymar going to be playing for Barcelona next season?

We have just another week remaining in the summer transfer window. European giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona look primed to do more business before the window is over and as such, we expect this week to be nothing short of a roller coaster ride.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news of the day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he does not want to lose Alexis Sanchez

Chile v Peru: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Manchester United's season got off to a flying start with a promising 4-0 win against Chelsea. However, they were unlucky to draw the subsequent game against Wolves. Gameweek 3 was even more disappointing as they lost to Crystal Palace after conceding a goal in the 93rd minute.

Despite all the promise, United do lack sharpness in the final third and with Romelu Lukaku having left the club for Inter Milan, the Red Devils are short on attacking options. As such, they could use the quality of an experienced campaigner like Alexis Sanchez and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that the club won't let him leave until they receive the right offer.

Manchester United are now using both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in their starting lineup and there is a blatant lack of depth in the attacking roles. Sanchez, who is yet to really shine at United, would still be a great backup option.

The Chilean international has been linked with a move to Inter Milan on a loan deal with an option to buy. However, Manchester United reportedly rebuffed it as the Nerazzurri wanted the Red Devils to pay a major part of his wages.

On being asked about Sanchez's situation, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said,

"Alexis is a quality player. We don't have loads of options."

“If there is an offer that's good enough for the club and him maybe he will go, but if not then he's still our player and he's a quality player."

