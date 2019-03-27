×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona want Manchester United superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Real Madrid in advanced talks with €200 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 March 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.23K   //    27 Mar 2019, 19:51 IST

Philippe Coutinho has cut a frustrated figure at Barcelona of late
Philippe Coutinho has cut a frustrated figure at Barcelona of late

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are still a few months away from the opening of the summer transfer window. Since all the teams have had ample time to assess their strengths and weakness over the course of the season, they are all getting to work on the transfer front right now.

With several European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester United expected to go all out in order to strengthen their squads, we expect the chips to start falling as soon as the window opens.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 27 March 2019.

It will take an astronomical fee to prise Callum Hudson-Odoi out of Chelsea

Hudson-Odoi in action for England in UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier
Hudson-Odoi in action for England in UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Having been handed a transfer ban, Chelsea will tread with caution when the summer transfer window rolls up. According to a report, Bayern Munich will not be able to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi for £36 million as they had expected as the youngster's price has risen further following his international outing this past week.

Chelsea will consider selling the youngster only at an astronomical amount and as such are willing to close all doors to ensure that their top players and prospects stay put at Stamford Bridge as the club goes through a difficult phase.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was guaranteed a first-team spot by the Bundesliga champions when they came for him in the winter transfer window and placed a bid upwards of £35 million. This had prompted Odoi to hand in a transfer request at Chelsea. He is also constantly being overlooked by Maurizio Sarri.

It doesn't look like Bayern Munich or the player will get their wish as Chelsea have now resolved to play hardball.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Kylian Mbappe Philippe Coutinho Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Lionel Messi persuades €200 million superstar to join Barcelona, Sergio Ramos wants Atletico Madrid superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 February 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid on 3 conditions, Barcelona confirm interest in €65 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell Philippe Coutinho to sign German superstar, Real Madrid plotting to sign £155 million superstar instead of Eden Hazard and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prepare massive €150m bid for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea target, Barcelona open to sell superstar for bargain €105m fee, and more, Transfer Roundup, 23rd March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Barcelona star could help Real Madrid sign superstar for €280 million and more – February 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
€80 million Real Madrid superstar could be set for forced exit, Barcelona to sell superstar for bargain €100 fee, and more: Transfer roundup, 16th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar offered to Real Madrid, Bundesliga superstar agrees deal with Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 February 2019
RELATED STORY
€200m-rated superstar refuses to rule out future Real Madrid move, Chelsea to battle Manchester United for £100m Barcelona superstar, and more: Transfer Roundup, 20th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to fight Manchester United to sign €100 million striker, Barcelona want €90 million superstar to replace Ivan Rakitic and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us