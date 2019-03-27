Barcelona want Manchester United superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Real Madrid in advanced talks with €200 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 March 2019

Shambhu Ajith

Philippe Coutinho has cut a frustrated figure at Barcelona of late

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are still a few months away from the opening of the summer transfer window. Since all the teams have had ample time to assess their strengths and weakness over the course of the season, they are all getting to work on the transfer front right now.

With several European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester United expected to go all out in order to strengthen their squads, we expect the chips to start falling as soon as the window opens.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 27 March 2019.

It will take an astronomical fee to prise Callum Hudson-Odoi out of Chelsea

Hudson-Odoi in action for England in UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Having been handed a transfer ban, Chelsea will tread with caution when the summer transfer window rolls up. According to a report, Bayern Munich will not be able to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi for £36 million as they had expected as the youngster's price has risen further following his international outing this past week.

Chelsea will consider selling the youngster only at an astronomical amount and as such are willing to close all doors to ensure that their top players and prospects stay put at Stamford Bridge as the club goes through a difficult phase.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was guaranteed a first-team spot by the Bundesliga champions when they came for him in the winter transfer window and placed a bid upwards of £35 million. This had prompted Odoi to hand in a transfer request at Chelsea. He is also constantly being overlooked by Maurizio Sarri.

It doesn't look like Bayern Munich or the player will get their wish as Chelsea have now resolved to play hardball.

