Edinson Cavani to seal Atletico Madrid switch, Manchester United improve Bruno Fernandes bid and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 27th January 2020

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

27 Jan 2020, 07:57 IST SHARE

Cavani is set to move to Atletico Madrid

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily football transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we've got details on Edinson Cavani's future, Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of two attacking players and Manchester United's latest offer for Bruno Fernandes.

Cavani set for Atletico Madrid switch

ESPN have revealed that Edinson Cavani is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid, after agreeing personal terms with the Rojiblancos.

Reports emerged yesterday that Cavani had passed a medical at Atleti but these have been deemed premature, and the Spanish giants are set to lodge a £15 million bid excluding bonuses for the Uruguayan forward soon – an offer that Paris Saint-Germain will accept.

Cavani fell down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel this season and has been desperate to leave the club ever since the window opened. He was the subject of initial interest from Manchester United and Chelsea as well, but Cavani’s insistence on joining Diego Simeone’s side ruled both of the English giants out.

United submit improved offer for Bruno Fernandes

According to Duncan Castles, Manchester United have increased their offer for Bruno Fernandes to £46.4 million. However, Sporting Lisbon have still not accepted this bid and are holding out for a guaranteed fee of £50.8 million. The report also reveals that the Portuguese outfit are expecting a better offer from another European club this week.

Fernandes’ purported move to the Red Devils has stretched to the end of the window, and there seems to be no end to this saga. It was expected that United and Sporting would reach an agreement over the transfer fee for the player since the former desperately need a player of Fernandes’ ilk in their ranks whilst the latter need the money to ease their financial troubles.

However, neither seem to be blinking and this story has dragged to the final few days of the window. Whether an agreement will be reached between the two clubs is anyone’s guess at the moment.

Spurs in talks for AC Milan's Piatek and PSV's Bergwijn

After reportedly failing in a bid to reach an agreement with Real Sociedad over a transfer for Brazilian striker Willian Jose, Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention towards AC Milan’s Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Advertisement

The former Genoa hitman was an option for Spurs earlier in the window and Jose Mourinho’s side also enquired about his availability. Although, they turned their attention elsewhere and are now believed to be back in the chase for his services.

Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Spurs have re-opened talks with Milan for Piatek and it remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement. The Italian outfit do not want to take a financial hit on the striker, whom they spent big bucks on last season.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano also revealed that talks between Spurs and PSV Eindhoven are ongoing for Steven Bergwijn, who Mourinho wants at the club. Spurs are confident of reaching an agreement over the next few days.

Also Read: Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January 2020 transfer window