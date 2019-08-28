Alexis Sanchez exit done, Barcelona on the verge of signing Neymar, Christian Eriksen wants Real Madrid move and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith

All set to have his wish granted?

We've just got a handful of days left before the European transfer window shuts and as such, it is safe to say that we are in the endgame now. There's simply no telling what's going to unfold over the next few days.

Let's not waste another second and take a look at the top transfer news of the day.

Alexis Sanchez set to join Inter Milan on loan

Chile v Peru: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Manchester United to take Alexis Sanchez on loan for the 2019-20 season. The decision is backed by the Nerazzurri manager who wants to sign the Chilean international before the transfer window is shut.

Antonio Conte has been trying to reinforce his attacking ranks and had earlier signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United itself. However, the departure of Ivan Perisic meant that they were short-staffed on the wings and needed to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes on 2nd September.

Sanchez is thus all set to reunite with his teammate at United, Lukaku. The deal will not, however, have an option to buy at the end of the agreement as Inter are not keen on making the deal permanent.

Alexis earns close to £400,000 at United and that's a sum that's way out of Inter's wage structure. The Red Devils will reportedly pay a part of that wages and had earlier rejected Inter's offer to furnish £150,000 towards Sanchez's wages as they wanted the Serie A club to pay more.

Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United in the winter transfer window of the 2017-18 season. However, despite joining amid huge fanfare, the former Barcelona star's form dipped disastrously and scored a meagre 5 goals from 45 appearances and was just a shadow of the player that used to dominate the Premier League stat boards with Arsenal.

Sanchez' first full season at Manchester United saw him score just twice with only one goal coming in the Premier League. As such, he was not expected to play a major role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the season and would have largely featured in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

