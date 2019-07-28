Manchester United will sign Maguire on one condition, Paulo Dybala makes Manchester United transfer decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 July 2019

Manchester United have a busy couple of weeks coming up

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Some of the biggest clubs in Europe are making big moves in the transfer window and we have quite an exciting transfer news roundup to shuffle through today.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 28 July 2019.

Manchester United will finalize Harry Maguire deal if they sell Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Maguire

It doesn't sound a lot like Manchester United are working with a huge transfer budget in this summer transfer window. Currently, Harry Maguire's proposed move to Manchester United will go over the line only if Manchester United are able to offload Romelu Lukaku.

Juventus have now emerged as the frontrunners to secure the services of the Belgian international after edging past Serie A rivals Inter Milan who have been linked with Lukaku for a long time now.

Manchester United have already rejected a €60 million bid from the Nerazzurri and are holding out for a sum in excess of £79 million- the amount that they paid Everton when they signed Lukaku from Merseyside in the summer of 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains keen on bolstering his defence and has urged the board to accelerate the process following Eric Bailly's injury during the Red Devils' pre-season game against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it has now been revealed that Manchester United will only finalize the Maguire deal if Lukaku is sold. Leicester want close to £80 million for the English centre-back and United hope to raise funds for the move through Lukaku's sale.

Meanwhile, Juventus are trying to engineer a swap deal in order to reduce United's asking price for Lukaku. They are reportedly willing to offer Paulo Dybala in exchange for Lukaku. Manchester United could do well with a top quality attacking midfielder and thus they have the edge over Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers chose to remain coy on the matter. On being asked about the potential departure of Maguire, he said,

“I haven’t really thought about that,”

“We have two weeks left to go in the window for all of the players. I think it’s just a case of everyone staying in focused.”

When Rodgers was asked if Leicester would accept a satisfactory bid from Manchesster United, he said,

“It’s all about ifs, but we haven’t had that.”

