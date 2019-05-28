Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, €220 million Barcelona duo set for shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 May 2019

Neymar has made up his mind

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. With the summer transfer window now well underway, there is no predicting what's going to happen over the course of the next few months.

With some of the biggest clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United among others looking to rebuild in the summer, we are in for a busy transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 28 May 2019.

Florentino Perez says Sergio Ramos asked to leave for free

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed today that club captain Sergio Ramos and his agent approached the Blancos' top brass and told them that he wants to leave the club. Perez said that Ramos and his agent said that they had received 'a very good offer from China'. However, he also added that Real Madrid denied the defender's request.

"They (Ramos and his agent) came to see me in my office and told me they had a very good offer from China but the league rules over there wouldn't permit them to pay the transfer fee," Perez told radio station Onda Cero.

"What was I going to tell him? We said this couldn't happen but we'd speak to the club to satisfy him but that Real Madrid could not afford to let its captain leave for free as that would set a terrible precedent for other players."

Zinedine Zidane is expected to oversee a massive squad overhaul in the summer. In addition to signing some top quality players, they want to keep hold of their core and keeping Ramos is of prime importance especially since he is the club captain and the club's most experienced player.

