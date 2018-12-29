Chelsea agree £57 million deal for top transfer target, Manchester United to hold talks with Real Madrid superstar desperate for transfer and more: Transfer Roundup, 29 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 12 // 29 Dec 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri will be a happy man

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are just 2 days away from the opening of the January transfer window. As the world ushers in the new year, European clubs will be hustling non-stop to get some big transfer deals done over the course of the month.

With several top clubs seeking reinforcements and hoping to shed the deadwood so as to maintain a healthy wage bill, we expect some high-profile moves to go over the line in January.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, stories and updates that made headlines on 29 December 2018.

Bayern Munich to launch £13 million bid for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi in action against Watford in the Premier League

Bayern Munich want to sign Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi for £13 million, according to the Daily Mail. Callum Hudson-Odoi is perhaps the brightest talent to have emerged from Chelsea's academy over the past few years and that is saying something.

Hudson-Odoi has already made 6 appearances this season for the Blues with the majority of his games coming in the UEFA Europa League. Borussia Dortmund are another club that has been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old.

If at all Chelsea decide to sell him, they will make sure that they include a buy-back clause in the deal, as per the report. The exciting teenager who has already impressed the Stamford Bridge faithful with his cameos has not had the luxury of an abundance of playing time under Maurizio Sarri.

As a result, the youngster is reportedly keeping an open mind when it comes to his future. Although only 18 years old, Callum Hudson-Odoi believes that he is ready for first-team action and is reluctant to wait around.

Bundesliga sides are increasingly looking at talents emerging from the English clubs' academy setups thanks to the impact that Jadon Sancho has made at Borussia Dortmund already this season after signing for them from Manchester City this past summer.

Advertisement

AC Milan to push for Simone Zaza signing once again

Set for a big move?

According to Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are willing to return for Torino forward Simone Zaza in the summer. Il Rossoneri were interested in signing the 27-year-old striker last summer but Zaza decided to go to Italy and join Torino instead.

Following his arrival at Torino, Zaza has enjoyed a fruitful spell whilst striking up an effective partnership with young striker Andrea Belotti.

The report adds that Torino have no interest in selling Zaza in January. As a result, AC Milan will have to wait until next summer to have any chance of signing the Italian. AC Milan are desperate to upgrade their attack as they go through a slump of sorts whilst languishing at the 6th spot on the Serie A table.

Arsenal interested in signing 19-year-old Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal in January

Emery wants to bring reinforcements to Arsenal's attack

As per Sportslens, Leicester City and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze and are eyeing up a move in January. Chukwueze who joined LaLiga last season rose through the ranks at Villarreal and has finally broken into their first team. He has since scored 6 goals in 22 appearances for the senior side.

He also recently earned his first international cap for Nigeria. The u-17 World Cup winner from 2015, had been widely praised with renowned journalist Guillem Balague speaking highly of his dribbling skills in particular. He told BBC Sport,

“Only 19 and at La Liga side Villarreal, Chukwueze is an attacking midfielder who can play in both wide areas and his dribbling ability is unbelievable.

“He has already scored in the league and cup and you have a player who is new and exciting to watch.”

Isco to hold talks with Manchester United

Real Madrid fans booed Isco throughout a match recently

Isco, who is enduring a dismal spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, is looking for an out and will hold talks with Manchester United over the coming weeks, according to Paris United. The Spaniard has struggled for form this season and has fallen out of favour with Los Blancos' current coach Solari.

Isco is considering an exit in January and his father, who doubles as his agent, will hold talks with Manchester United representatives over a potential move. Manchester United are expected to break the bank in January and get some reinforcements in place.

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at the helm, United's attacking unit has flourished and it will only get better should they sign the 26-year-old midfielder. Solskjaer has said that he will have a say over United's transfer decisions when the transfer window opens in a couple of days.

He said,

“I will have an input but the job is to get to know the players, observe them."

Chelsea agree deal for Christian Pulisic

Premier League bound

According to an earlier report by The Sun, Christian Pulisic, who had been heavily linked with Chelsea after falling down the pecking order at Borussia Dortmund, came close to joining Liverpool. But now, as per The Bild, Chelsea have agreed a £57 million deal for the USA international.

Arsenal's initial bid of £35 million was rejected by Dortmund. Jurgen Klopp, who wants to bring reinforcements to his attack in January, wanted Pulisic signed up in January. To this end, Liverpool had already placed a £45 million bid which was expected to be more or less on par with Dortmund's valuation of the 20-year-old.

However, now it looks like Chelsea have won the bidding war and will sign the youngster in the winter transfer window. With both their first-choice wingers Willian and Pedro sauntering into their 30s and suffering from a drop in form, this signing couldn't come at a better time for Maurizio Sarri.

Advertisement