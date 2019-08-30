Darmian leaving for Parma, Barcelona agree stunning swap deal for Neymar, Keylor Navas agrees to join PSG and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 August 2019

Who's going the other way?

We've just got 3 more days remaining in the European summer transfer window and if reports coming in are to be believed, we're in for quite a roller coaster ride. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news of the day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Darmian will follow Sanchez and Smalling to Italy

Matteo Darmian in action against Manchester City

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's weekend game against Southampton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Matteo Darmian is also likely to be offloaded before the transfer window shuts.

He said,

"I can see maybe Matteo [leaving]. There has been some interest in Matteo over in Italy, wanting to go back home,"

Subsequently, Gianluca DiMarzio tweeted that Matteo Darmian will join Parma on a permanent deal and is all set to undergo his medical tomorrow.

However, he confirmed that Argentine centre-back Marcos Rojo will be staying at the club.

"Marcos is staying definitely so we have a squad now that's less in numbers but still big enough and strong enough to have coverage in all positions."

Alexis Sanchez joined Inter Milan on loan. Speaking about his departure, Ole said,

"I think Alexis [Sanchez] needed to go because he's been here for 18 months and it's not really worked out for him,"

"For him as well to restart and get himself playing regularly, get himself scoring goals, that will only benefit everyone in the end.

"For us we are going to watch every weekend now to see Alexis and Romelu [Lukaku] playing together."

Ole also offered an update on Chris Smalling. He has confirmed that the Englishman will join AS Roma on loan for the year.

"It's just come up the last couple of days, this opportunity for Chris and we've sat down yesterday and discussed it,"

"At the moment we have six fit centre-backs and I couldn't promise Chris regular football and he's on the plane over now. I think he'll enjoy the experience over there.

"It's a good club, a big league. There aren't many English players who have had the chance to play in Italy and I'm sure he will come back stronger and better for it."

