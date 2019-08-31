Monreal joins Real Sociedad, Barcelona one step away from signing Neymar, Bruno Fernandes to join Real Madrid for €70 million and more: Transfer Roundup, 31 August 2019

Will Messi get to reunite with his former teammate before the transfer window shuts?

We are in the business of the transfer window and all hell is about to break loose as we enter the final 48 hours of the 2019 summer edition of it. Let's dive right into it and check out the top transfer stories of the day.

Arsenal confirm Nacho Monreal has joined Real Sociedad

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Cup

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has joined La Liga side Real Sociedad. The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a 2-year contract at his new club. The Spaniard had been at Arsenal for 6 and a half years.

Arsenal released a statement today that read,

"We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future,"

Monreal joined Arsenal in 2013 and has been a regular feature ever since. He has scored 10 goals for the club and has been capped 250 times across 7 seasons.

Nacho Monreal has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield thrice with the Gunners. Monreal's departure at this time has come as a bit of a surprise since he had started all 3 games this season for the Gunners.

Now with Monreal's departure, Unai Emery is running short on options at left-back. Arsenal had signed youngster Kieren Tierney from Celtic during the summer. However, he is yet to feature for Emery's side as he continues to be sidelined after undergoing a groin surgery.

As a result, Sead Kolasinac is Emery's only option right now at left-back. Arsenal also posted a heartwarming message for the departing Spaniard on Twitter. It read,

For six-and-a-half years of service, for 250 appearances, for 10 goals, for 20 assists, for three FA Cups, for those equalisers at Old Trafford and Wembley, for your unwavering consistency, and for being our very own #LaCabra, we just want to say…THANK YOU, (Nacho Monreal)!

