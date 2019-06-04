Barcelona to trigger €120 million release clause of Manchester United target, Cristiano Ronaldo makes Juventus bid €85 million for top Barcelona target and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 June 2019

Barcelona are closer than ever to securing their biggest deal of the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The summer transfer window is now open and we're in for an exciting couple of months as action shifts from the pitch to the boardrooms.

With top European clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona expected to invest heavily in the summer, we expect quite a few transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 4 June 2019.

Juventus interested in signing Paul Pogba in the summer

Paul Pogba could no longer be a Manchester United player beyond this summer

Paul Pogba is becoming an increasingly divisive figure at Manchester United. While many fans criticize him for an apparent lack of concern when the team desperately needs him, several others want him to keep a low-key profile on social media until he gets his act together and shines for the team on a more consistent basis.

However, Pogba might not need to do any of that. His old club Juventus are now back in the race to sign the World Cup-winning Frenchman. According to reports, the Old Lady have contacted Mino Raiola over a potential summer move for Paul Pogba.

Pogba had initially joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2012. He subsequently had 4 successful seasons in Turin before moving back to Old Trafford on a then record-breaking £89 million deal.

However, he has only impressed in bits and parts and there are growing concerns among the Red Devils' fanbase if the Frenchman will ever fulfil his potential. Pogba still has 2 years left on his current deal at Manchester United. Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with Pogba after the player admitted that it would be 'a dream move for any player.'

Zinedine Zidane is also reportedly keen on roping in the central midfielder. With Juve also entering the race, we are in for an exciting transfer duel. Manchester United will want to make a profit from the sale if at all they do decide to offload him this summer.

Juventus have their own set of problems to address though. In the wake of Massimiliano Allegri's departure from the helm, the club's priority is to sign a manager and everything else is likely to be put on hold, including this very deal.

