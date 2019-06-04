×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona to trigger €120 million release clause of Manchester United target, Cristiano Ronaldo makes Juventus bid €85 million for top Barcelona target and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 June 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.38K   //    04 Jun 2019, 19:12 IST

Barcelona are closer than ever to securing their biggest deal of the summer
Barcelona are closer than ever to securing their biggest deal of the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The summer transfer window is now open and we're in for an exciting couple of months as action shifts from the pitch to the boardrooms.

With top European clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona expected to invest heavily in the summer, we expect quite a few transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 4 June 2019.

Juventus interested in signing Paul Pogba in the summer

Paul Pogba could no longer be a Manchester United player beyond this summer
Paul Pogba could no longer be a Manchester United player beyond this summer

Paul Pogba is becoming an increasingly divisive figure at Manchester United. While many fans criticize him for an apparent lack of concern when the team desperately needs him, several others want him to keep a low-key profile on social media until he gets his act together and shines for the team on a more consistent basis.

However, Pogba might not need to do any of that. His old club Juventus are now back in the race to sign the World Cup-winning Frenchman. According to reports, the Old Lady have contacted Mino Raiola over a potential summer move for Paul Pogba.

Pogba had initially joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2012. He subsequently had 4 successful seasons in Turin before moving back to Old Trafford on a then record-breaking £89 million deal.

However, he has only impressed in bits and parts and there are growing concerns among the Red Devils' fanbase if the Frenchman will ever fulfil his potential. Pogba still has 2 years left on his current deal at Manchester United. Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with Pogba after the player admitted that it would be 'a dream move for any player.'

Zinedine Zidane is also reportedly keen on roping in the central midfielder. With Juve also entering the race, we are in for an exciting transfer duel. Manchester United will want to make a profit from the sale if at all they do decide to offload him this summer.

Juventus have their own set of problems to address though. In the wake of Massimiliano Allegri's departure from the helm, the club's priority is to sign a manager and everything else is likely to be put on hold, including this very deal.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Antoine Griezmann Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign €120 million Real Madrid transfer target, Barcelona target decides to join Manchester City and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree terms with €150 million superstar, Top target rejects Barcelona to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona hijack Real Madrid target for €30M, Los Blancos make shock bid for Man Utd target and more La Liga news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to trigger €70 million release clause of top Barcelona target, Sergio Ramos vetoes the signing of €90 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €102 million Real Madrid target, Real Madrid launch stunning bid for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign €80 million Manchester City superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants €160 million superstar at Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for €70 million Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell €53 million star and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer €170 million + James Rodriguez for top transfer target, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign striker and more: Transfer Roundup, March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer news: £63 million superstar to join Barcelona, Real Madrid asked to pay £196 million for top transfer target and more, 3 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us