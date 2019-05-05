Messi wants Barcelona to sign €180 million superstar, Sergio Ramos wants former Barcelona superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 May 2019

Lionel Messi has had his say on Barcelona's transfer plans

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We're nearing the end of the 2018-19 domestic seasons across Europe and at the end of this long and exciting season, we will have the summer transfer window.

With several top clubs across Europe including the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to rebuild and reorganize, we expect some big money moves to be completed in the summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 5 May 2019.

Barcelona considering a £70 million bid for Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette leads an Arsenal attack against Valencia

Alexandre Lacazette's exploits at Arsenal have certainly gained him a lot of admirers across Europe and if the latest reports are true, he will be subject of a £70 million bid that La Blaugrana are planning to launch in the summer.

The report claims that Barcelona's representatives were keenly watching Lacazette from the stands as he scored a brace against Valencia in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League. Lacazette has been in fine form for Arsenal this season and was recently voted their Player of the year.

Barcelona are desperate to bring in a top quality striker, who has age on his side, to take over from Luis Suarez.

Barcelona are hopeful of signing him in the summer and they will confident as Lacazette is reportedly close to Barcelona's technical secretary Eric Abidal.

However, Barcelona will find it difficult to land the Frenchman in the summer as he is not one of the players that Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to unload in the summer. After joining Arsenal in the summer of 2017 for £46.5 million, Lacazette has scored 35 times in 85 games.

Unai Emery had praised both his strikers recently when he appreciated their commitment.

Emery said,

“They are [helping] us with their performances, with their behaviour, with their commitment. We are happy together, sharing this way.”

