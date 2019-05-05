×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi wants Barcelona to sign €180 million superstar, Sergio Ramos wants former Barcelona superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
7.57K   //    05 May 2019, 21:52 IST

Lionel Messi has had his say on Barcelona's transfer plans
Lionel Messi has had his say on Barcelona's transfer plans

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We're nearing the end of the 2018-19 domestic seasons across Europe and at the end of this long and exciting season, we will have the summer transfer window.

With several top clubs across Europe including the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to rebuild and reorganize, we expect some big money moves to be completed in the summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 5 May 2019.

Barcelona considering a £70 million bid for Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette leads an Arsenal attack against Valencia
Alexandre Lacazette leads an Arsenal attack against Valencia

Alexandre Lacazette's exploits at Arsenal have certainly gained him a lot of admirers across Europe and if the latest reports are true, he will be subject of a £70 million bid that La Blaugrana are planning to launch in the summer.

The report claims that Barcelona's representatives were keenly watching Lacazette from the stands as he scored a brace against Valencia in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League. Lacazette has been in fine form for Arsenal this season and was recently voted their Player of the year.

Barcelona are desperate to bring in a top quality striker, who has age on his side, to take over from Luis Suarez.

Barcelona are hopeful of signing him in the summer and they will confident as Lacazette is reportedly close to Barcelona's technical secretary Eric Abidal.

However, Barcelona will find it difficult to land the Frenchman in the summer as he is not one of the players that Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to unload in the summer. After joining Arsenal in the summer of 2017 for £46.5 million, Lacazette has scored 35 times in 85 games.

Advertisement

Unai Emery had praised both his strikers recently when he appreciated their commitment.

Emery said,

“They are [helping] us with their performances, with their behaviour, with their commitment. We are happy together, sharing this way.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Sergio Ramos Lionel Messi Arsenal Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Lionel Messi wants €143 million duo at Barcelona, Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign £150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi persuades €200 million superstar to join Barcelona, Sergio Ramos wants Atletico Madrid superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign €80 million Manchester City superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants €160 million superstar at Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell players worth £600 million in the summer, Neymar wants PSG to sign Barcelona superstar if they want to keep him and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos asks Real Madrid to not sign Premier League star, Barcelona superstar one step away from shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 February 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's first signing to cost €115M, Messi wants Barcelona to sign LaLiga superstar and more LaLiga news: 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to join Manchester City, Barcelona superstar set for shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer Gareth Bale in exchange for Tottenham superstar, Atletico Madrid superstar says he is going to Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us