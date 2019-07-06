Manchester United agree fee for Matthijs De Ligt, Arsenal set to sign Real Madrid forward and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.67K // 06 Jul 2019, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Matthijs De Ligt transfer saga goes on

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. This summer transfer window is proving to be quite the ride as several potential deals seem to be taking U-turns of sorts. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 6 July 2019.

Manchester United agree fee with Ajax for Matthijs De Ligt as Juve move stalls

Till a couple of days back, Matthijs De Ligt to Juventus seemed done and dusted. However, over the course of the last 48 hours, the deal has hit a stumbling block with Juventus not being able to match Ajax's asking price.

In this current scenario, Manchester United have emerged as beneficiaries. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been willing to top Juventus' bid for the defender all this time. De Ligt is one of the highest-rated defenders in the world and he is still only 19 years of age.

Juventus have reportedly tabled a bid of €55 million with €10 million as add ons. The Dutch side is not sold on the deal and naturally, want more money for their player for whom Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are willing to break the bank.

As such, Manchester United have reportedly decided to take advantage of the situation and agreed a fee with Ajax. De Ligt remains keen on joining Juventus. However, his hands are tied as long as Juve and Ajax can't come to an agreement over the fee.

The Red Devils want to be the first one that De Ligt turns his head to in such a situation and they're doing all the preparation to hijack the deal. Manchester United remain keen on signing Harry Maguire but will not back away from signing a special talent as they stand to gain a lot from the sales of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku who are now close to leaving the club.

1 / 5 NEXT