×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United agree fee for Matthijs De Ligt, Arsenal set to sign Real Madrid forward and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.67K   //    06 Jul 2019, 20:05 IST

The Matthijs De Ligt transfer saga goes on
The Matthijs De Ligt transfer saga goes on

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. This summer transfer window is proving to be quite the ride as several potential deals seem to be taking U-turns of sorts. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 6 July 2019.

Manchester United agree fee with Ajax for Matthijs De Ligt as Juve move stalls

Till a couple of days back, Matthijs De Ligt to Juventus seemed done and dusted. However, over the course of the last 48 hours, the deal has hit a stumbling block with Juventus not being able to match Ajax's asking price.

In this current scenario, Manchester United have emerged as beneficiaries. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been willing to top Juventus' bid for the defender all this time. De Ligt is one of the highest-rated defenders in the world and he is still only 19 years of age.

Juventus have reportedly tabled a bid of €55 million with €10 million as add ons. The Dutch side is not sold on the deal and naturally, want more money for their player for whom Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are willing to break the bank.

As such, Manchester United have reportedly decided to take advantage of the situation and agreed a fee with Ajax. De Ligt remains keen on joining Juventus. However, his hands are tied as long as Juve and Ajax can't come to an agreement over the fee.

The Red Devils want to be the first one that De Ligt turns his head to in such a situation and they're doing all the preparation to hijack the deal. Manchester United remain keen on signing Harry Maguire but will not back away from signing a special talent as they stand to gain a lot from the sales of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku who are now close to leaving the club.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Barcelona Paul Pogba Matthijs de Ligt Arsenal Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Matthijs de Ligt sets two demands to complete move to Manchester United, Treble hero wants Solskjaer to sign £90m centre-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set €55m asking price for midfield maestro, United ready to hijack Matthijs de Ligt deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt drops major hint about his future, Red Devils submit €120m bid for Joao Felix and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt drops Manchester United transfer hint, Red Devils eyeing Tottenham star as Matic replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 7 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United closing in on £86M double deal, £60M defender set to snub Red Devils and more Manchester United transfer news - 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in talks with Sporting Lisbon for £50m Midfielder, Red Devils fall further behind in race to sign Matthijs de Ligt and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to announce €120 million signing next week, Manchester United set to beat Manchester City to €70 million signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United close to agreeing a deal for midfielder, Red Devils want £130M duo, and more Manchester United transfer news - 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer willing to give defender a second chance, Red Devils interested in £88m Barcelona playmaker and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us