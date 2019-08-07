Tottenham agree deal for Paulo Dybala and are set to sign Philippe Coutinho, Christian Eriksen wants Real Madrid move and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 August 2019

Great day for Tottenham

As we edge towards the Premier League transfer deadline day, we have quite a few interesting prospects to keep our eye on. Tottenham Hotspur are on a roll. Manchester United's plans are unclear. Arsenal are actively pursuing a centre-back. Everton are trying to make a statement. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have received a come-and-get-me plea.

All that and much more on Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup for 7th August 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur agree £64 million deal for Dybala; set to sign Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho

What a day this has been for Tottenham Hotspur. They've well and truly awakened from their slumber last summer and are now going all guns blazing as Levy looks to give Pochettino the side he desperately needs and deserves ahead of the new campaign.

As per the latest reports, Juventus and Tottenham have agreed a £64.4 million deal for the sale of Paulo Dybala. However, personal terms are yet to be agreed and that is quite an impediment seeing as how the Argentine's purported move to Manchester United fell through as the latter wasn't convinced about Dybala's intentions due to his wage demands.

In a world where Manchester United can't afford Dybala's wages, it is hard to see Spurs do it. However, they wouldn't have to entirely depend on a handsome wage package as they also offer Champions League football which is not available at Old Trafford this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Spurs are also the favourites to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan deal. Ernesto Valverdo has a surplus of midfielders in his squad and is ready to part with the underperforming Brazilian. But clubs are not willing to match their £80 million valuation of Coutinho.

According to reports, Pochettino has even phoned the Brazilian to convince him to come to North London. Reports have also suggested that Coutinho was offered to Arsenal. However, the Gunners are focussed on signing a CB following the departure of Laurent Koscielny.

Coutinho and Pochettino have worked together during their time at Espanyol in 2012. Under Poch's tutelage, Coutinho scored 5 goals from 16 games and this could very well be the move that jump starts Coutinho's sputtering career.

