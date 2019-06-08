×
Another Premier League superstar agrees to join Real Madrid a day after Hazard's signing, Barcelona want Manchester United superstar instead of Griezmann and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 June 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.54K   //    08 Jun 2019, 18:45 IST

Florentino Perez is on a roll
Florentino Perez is on a roll

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup where we bring you the latest, top transfer news from around the world to keep you updated as the summer progresses.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day- 8 June 2019.

Eden Hazard's signing could benefit Manchester United as they pursue James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez in action for Colombia in a friendly match against Panama
James Rodriguez in action for Colombia in a friendly match against Panama

Now that Eden Hazard has finally arrived at Real Madrid, the chips may start falling. Of all clubs, Manchester United could be the one that benefits the most from the Belgian's deal going over the line as they now have more of a chance to sign Colombian international James Rodriguez on a cut-price deal.

James Rodriguez was an absolute revelation in the 2014 Fifa World Cup and was immediately scooped up by Real Madrid. Despite impressing in a star-studded team, Rodriguez's career did not take off as well as expected and he ended up being loaned out to Bayern Munich on a 2-year deal.

Rodriguez's first season at Bayern Munich saw him become a key cog in the Bavarians' system. However, under Niko Kovac, his contributions dwindled and now the Bundesliga champions are not keen on signing him on a permanent basis. As such, the 27-year-old will return to Real Madrid this summer and it is highly likely that he will be offloaded.

However, there is a twist in the tale. Zinedine Zidane continues to be keen on adding Paul Pogba to his lineup to top off a successful outing in the summer transfer window. However, Manchester United are not willing to sell Pogba and their valuation of the Frenchman is quite huge compared to what Real Madrid are willing to offer for him.

So, the rumour has it that Real Madrid will try to offer James Rodriguez and some money in exchange for the services of Paul Pogba whose future continues to be drenched in obscurity.

