Lionel Messi wants Real Madrid superstar at Barcelona, Zidane and Ramos veto the signing of €180 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 9 June 2019

Lionel Messi could have new strike partners next season

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. With the transfer window now open, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive and top clubs have been linked with a plethora of players.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona are all among the biggest clubs in Europe that are hoping to give themselves a facelift by investing wisely this summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today.

Gareth Southgate rubbishes Chelsea links, vows to stay at the helm of the Three Lions

Southgate staying put despite Chelsea links

Gareth Southgate has no intentions to return to club management as the England manager insisted that he believes his assistant Steve Holland also wants to kick on at the international stage. Southgate was linked with a move to Chelsea as the Blues reportedly prepare for life after Maurizio Sarri who is now set to take over at Juventus.

Southgate insisted that he is focusing on qualifying for the Euros. He said,

“The only thing on my mind is that we’ve got a European Championship next summer and we’ve got to keep improving this team to be the best possible team we can be for the country,” he said.

“We brought 20,000 fans here (to Portugal) which is remarkable, a sign of their engagement back with the team and belief in what we’re trying to do.

And so why would I rush to leave that opportunity and chance to affect not just the football but the other parts that the role brings? It’s not something that I think you even think about.

He also said that whether or not things will change next summer is beyond him.

“Next summer? Then maybe that’s out of my hands, depending on how the tournament goes, because we’ve already had two semi-finals and if we don’t make the semi-final…and if we do… so these things will unfold. But my sole focus is producing the best team possible for England.”

