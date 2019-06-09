×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi wants Real Madrid superstar at Barcelona, Zidane and Ramos veto the signing of €180 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 9 June 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.97K   //    09 Jun 2019, 23:29 IST

Lionel Messi could have new strike partners next season
Lionel Messi could have new strike partners next season

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. With the transfer window now open, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive and top clubs have been linked with a plethora of players.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona are all among the biggest clubs in Europe that are hoping to give themselves a facelift by investing wisely this summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today.

Gareth Southgate rubbishes Chelsea links, vows to stay at the helm of the Three Lions

Southgate staying put despite Chelsea links
Southgate staying put despite Chelsea links

Gareth Southgate has no intentions to return to club management as the England manager insisted that he believes his assistant Steve Holland also wants to kick on at the international stage. Southgate was linked with a move to Chelsea as the Blues reportedly prepare for life after Maurizio Sarri who is now set to take over at Juventus.

Southgate insisted that he is focusing on qualifying for the Euros. He said,

“The only thing on my mind is that we’ve got a European Championship next summer and we’ve got to keep improving this team to be the best possible team we can be for the country,” he said.
“We brought 20,000 fans here (to Portugal) which is remarkable, a sign of their engagement back with the team and belief in what we’re trying to do.
And so why would I rush to leave that opportunity and chance to affect not just the football but the other parts that the role brings? It’s not something that I think you even think about.
Advertisement

He also said that whether or not things will change next summer is beyond him.

“Next summer? Then maybe that’s out of my hands, depending on how the tournament goes, because we’ve already had two semi-finals and if we don’t make the semi-final…and if we do… so these things will unfold. But my sole focus is producing the best team possible for England.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Neymar James Rodriguez Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €180 million superstar, Sergio Ramos wants former Barcelona superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants €92 million superstar at Real Madrid, Messi does not want Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 18 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €150 million Premier League superstar at Barcelona, €85 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €143 million duo at Barcelona, Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign £150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants €220 million superstar at Barcelona, Real Madrid superstar set for shock exit to join Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 19 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign €80 million Manchester City superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants €160 million superstar at Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €200 million superstar at Barcelona, Real Madrid to offer Marco Asensio in exchange for €85 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for €70 million Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell €53 million star and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to trigger €70 million release clause of top Barcelona target, Sergio Ramos vetoes the signing of €90 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi asks Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar, Zidane to sell 2 Real Madrid starters in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us