Messi wants Barcelona to sign €173 million trio and sell a superstar, Real Madrid want to sign €85 million Premier League superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 9 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
12.62K   //    09 May 2019, 20:24 IST

Messi isn't pleased with some of his teammates
Messi isn't pleased with some of his teammates

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We're only weeks away from the opening of the summer transfer window and we have a lot of exciting transfer news to bring to you.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 9 May 2019.

Manchester United want to sign 4 players in the summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

If there's one top team in England that needs saving, it is Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already held several meetings with Manchester United Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward and has identified the areas where they need to strengthen over the course of the summer.

Manchester United will look to sign a right-back, right-winger and two central midfielders. So for the second consecutive season, it doesn't look like getting a centre-back is part of Manchester United's agenda in the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer said that despite United not qualifying for the Champions League, there are several players who would love to come to Old Trafford. Speaking to the press, Ole said,

"You'd be surprised how many players' agents have been touting their players."
"Telling us that their players would love to be a part of Man United in the future.
"That's the lure of Man United because they know the potential and size of the club, that we will in the end get back to the good days.
He went on to acknowledge that United are going through a tough time but remains hopeful of turning it around.

"Yes, we're having a tough time at the moment. We've had a few seasons that we've not got up to the standards we expect but it's up to me and the club to change it as quick as possible.
"If it's a season without the Champions League, who knows but players still want to come to Man United and you probably wouldn't be surprised but you would be surprised by the names that you get asked."
