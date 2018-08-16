Transfer roundup: Barca to buy PSG star, Spurs delay Modric's move, Zidane eyes EPL move and more

Hello and welcome to the transfer roundup of this week. As always we have some crazy transfers and plans made by the clubs. This week we have lots of Manchester United news along with some other major clubs like Barca, PSG, and Tottenham. So without wasting any time further, let us begin!

Godin rejected Man United offer

According to Goal, Godin has recently revealed that he had a chance to move to Man Utd this summer. Godin went against this move because he became a star defender playing for Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United's well-documented search for a defender all came to nothing with United not able to bring in any of their top targets.

‘I have not renewed,’ Godin said ahead of Atletico’s Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Estonia. ‘I have had offers, although I have decided to stay for personal reasons and I am only thinking about the final'.

