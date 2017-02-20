Transfer Rumour: Premier League clubs lining up move for next Gareth Bale

Premier League clubs planning a move for the next big thing in Ryan Sessegnon, dubbed the next Gareth Bale.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Rumours 20 Feb 2017, 15:27 IST

Ryan Sessegnon is a highly rated fullback currently playing for Fulham

What's the story?

Premier League clubs have started to work on identifying their summer targets in a bid to bolster their squad for the next season. Ryan Sessegnon, the 16-year-old Fulham wonder kid is one of the hottest properties in England at the moment with Premier League clubs lining up with a hope of signing the left-back in the summer.

Almost all the English news outlets have reported that the top Premier League clubs have earmarked the player whose playing style is likened to Gareth Bale.

In case you didn't know...

Sessegnon will turn 17 in May and is yet to sign a professional contract at Craven Cottage. Fulham have maintained that the player's future depends on him and they won't come in between if a right offer comes their way. Sessegnon joined Fulham in 2008 with his twin brother Steven, signing for the under-nines.

The heart of the matter

Sessegnon who plays as a left back has a knack of surging ahead and is a threat to any defence which is why he has been called the next Gareth Bale. Despite a host of clubs interested in him, Manchester City and Chelsea are rumoured to be the frontrunners in the race to land the highly-rated Fulham star. Blues manager Antonio Conte was recently present at Craven Cottage to watch the FA Cup tie between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified the left-back position as the one to upgrade in the summer with the Spaniard feeling Sessegnon has the talent to survive in the Premier League. City board feels they need to invest on a teenager for whom they believe, has a bright future ahead.

What's next?

Along with Chelsea and Manchester City, the remaining four big clubs in England, along with Bayern Munich have monitored the 16-year-old. Fulham want Sessegnon to stay as they can offer him regular playing time at the moment which is a must for his progress. But it is also reported that Fulham will listen to offers exceeding £8 million.

Sportskeeda's take

The talent that Sessegnon possesses has made him a target for many European giants with Fulham doing a great job in nurturing the left back. It would be hard for the Cottagers to hold on to their best academy graduate as the Premier League teams are queueing up to sign him in the summer.

For his development, a move to Manchester City or Liverpool would be ideal for the 16 year old for his progress.