5 transfer targets Chelsea are looking at in January

Hazard has been propping up his teammates this season

The early-season promise around Stamford Bridge has settled into something a bit more realistic. After duking it out with Manchester City and Liverpool in the first few games of the season, the Blues' ambition has settled into making the top 4.

Maurizio Sarri has had a few months to look at what he inherited from Antonio Conte. By now, he will have had a clear idea of what he wants to achieve and the players he needs to work with.

With Tottenham Hotspur looking almost as good as the top two and a resurgent Arsenal side, Chelsea knows that they are in for a fight-to-finish for a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

The current team is heavily imbalanced and overly reliant on the genius of Eden Hazard to get results. The team is stacked with centre-backs and central midfielders but lacks quality in the fullback and striking positions.

Here is a look at 5 possible targets the Blues have been linked within the January transfer window:

#5 Martin Skriniar (Internazionale)

Skriniar could be the ideal partner for Rudiger and Christensen

The Slovakian has been an ever reliable ever since he joined the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in 2016. He has long been seen as one of the team’s most important players alongside Mauro Icardi

Rugged, strong with an innate sense for making immaculately timed tackles, the 23-year-old has several times being described as the Eastern European equivalent of Sergio Ramos without the occasional red mist.

He is an accomplished leader of men and would step in immediately to marshal the Blues defence in its quest to get back to the top of both English and European football.

Skriniar has also had time playing in the right-back position and as such has developed the ability to send in decent crosses.

In addition to being very good defensively, he is also very capable of opening up opposing teams with his range of passing and would be a perfect long-term signing alongside Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

A rumoured £70m has been mooted and with rumblings about his desired wage increase at Inter, January could be a good time for the Blues to swoop.

