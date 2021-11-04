Trent Alexander-Arnold heralds Liverpool’s dominion as Reds beat Atletico to seal last 16 spot

Liverpool are one of just four teams to have qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League with two games to spare.

The Reds found themselves in a group largely postulated by many fans and pundits as the Group of Death. However, they have beaten every opponent so far. AC Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid have all fallen to Jurgen Klopp’s ever-improving team.

On Wednesday, Liverpool completed the double over the Spanish side. This was supposed to be the hardest group in the competition but the Reds have just strolled through.

Liverpool FC @LFC



𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗕, 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦 ❤️ Four #UCL group stage wins out of four for the first time ever.𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗕, 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦 ❤️ Four #UCL group stage wins out of four for the first time ever. 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗕, 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦 ❤️ https://t.co/h33Ks0HtLm

Alexander-Arnold back to his best

Liverpool made a quick start against Atletico on Wednesday night and scored twice inside the opening 21 minutes, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

While the two attackers were the ones on the scoresheet, Trent Alexander-Arnold was the architect of both goals. The right-back is known for his passing ability and he brought it all to the fore against Atletico.

Not many players can accurately locate a teammate like he does. Alexander-Arnold didn’t start the season quite well but he’s now back to his best, as evidenced by his recent displays.

This Liverpool team is full of great players and Mohamed Salah might just edge it as the star man. However, Alexander-Arnold has been equally integral to the Reds’ successes and he once again showed his quality against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool FC @LFC



A tough choice, but who was your Player of the Match from Some 𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 individual displays ✨A tough choice, but who was your Player of the Match from #LIVATM ? 🤔 Some 𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 individual displays ✨A tough choice, but who was your Player of the Match from #LIVATM? 🤔

Liverpool are the team to beat in Europe

Only one team are currently still unbeaten in their domestic league and also in the Champions League and you don’t need to guess who that is.

Liverpool are now on a 25-game unbeaten run which stretches to the latter parts of last season. The Reds seem to be playing on a different wavelength to other teams and don’t seem to have any weaknesses. Klopp said after the win over Atletico, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I can imagine people wanted to see more goals but we created still many chances. We scored a goal that was disallowed, we had incredible chances in front of goal. So I think the game was nearly perfect, like we want to have it. We scored the goals in the right moments.”

Liverpool are easily the most in-form team in Europe and, by conquering the Group of Death, they are now the side to beat across the continent.

