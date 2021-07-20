Triestina vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Roma take on Serie C side Triestina in their third pre-season friendly encounter on Wednesday at Nereo Rocco Stadium.

The Serie A club have had a great pre-season so far, scoring 12 goals in two games and have adjusted well to Jose Mourinho's tactics.

The first friendly against Montecatini ended in a massive 10-0 win and their most recent game against Ternana ended in a comfortable 2-0 win.

After the clash against Roma, Triestina will take on another capital club in Lazio on Friday in their final pre-season game.

Triestina vs Roma Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other 61 times across all competitions. They have a very old rivalry and their first meeting came all the way back in 1928. Most of their encounters have come in Serie A and the Italian Cup.

As expected, Roma have a better record in these meetings and have 27 wins to their name. Triestina have 13 wins to their name but their last win over Roma was in the 1958-59 campaign.

They last met in an Italian Cup fixture in 2010. Roma recorded a comfortable 3-1 win in that fixture.

Triestina form guide (Pre-season): N/A

Roma form guide (Pre-season): W-W

Triestina vs Roma Team News

Triestina

Goalkeeper Raffaele Ioime has not featured for the home side since August last year after he was diagnosed with a heart condition. All other players registered for the 2021-22 campaign are available for selection here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Raffaele Ioime

Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola is the only injury concern for Jose Mourinho. The Italian international will need a few months to recover after rupturing his Achilles. New signing Rui Patricio trained for the first time with the club and is in contention to start here.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Triestina vs Roma Predicted XI

Triestina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Offredi; Aníbal Capela, Daniele Giorico, Franco Lepore, Walter López; Vincenzo Sarno, Simone Calvano, Giuseppe Rizzo, Federico Maracchi; Guido Gomez, Mirko Petrella

Roma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Fuzato; Marash Kumbulla, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini; Riccardo Calafiori, Filippo Tripi, Gonzalo Villar, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Carles Perez, Nicola Zalewski, Borja Mayoral

Triestina vs Roma Prediction

This will be the first game of pre-season for the home side and we do not expect them to be at their best in this fixture.

Roma have been impressive in their wins under Jose Mourinho and should be able to record a third victory in a row in this match.

Prediction: Triestina 0-3 Roma

