Troyes 1-2 PSG: PSG player ratings as Les Parisiens kickstart new campaign with a win | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Two quickfire goals from Achraf Hakimi and Mauro Icardi helped PSG kickstart the new Ligue 1 campaign on a winning note.

The capital side came into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to league champions Lille in the French Super Cup last week. They were looking to get back to winning ways against Ligue 2 champions Troyes.

Things got off to another bad start when they went behind in only the ninth minute. Oualid El Hajjam rose highest to head home a corner kick and put the hosts ahead.

This sprung PSG into life and they drew level through Hakimi in the 19th minute. The Morocco international converted from inside the box after being played through by Ander Herrera.

The visitors went ahead just two minutes later when Mauro Icardi rounded off an excellent team move with a left-footed finish.

A lofted ball over the top of the Troyes defense was excellently brought down by Kylian Mbappe with his chest. The France international showed great skill to evade several challenges before teeing it up for Icardi, who made no mistake from close range.

Troyes were the better side for the majority of the game and fashioned more goalscoring opportunities. But that counted for little as they returned to the top-flight with a defeat.

PSG held on for victory, although it was far from a convincing display from Mauricio Pochettino's men against one of the newly-promoted sides.

Both sides will turn their attention to their next fixtures, with Troyes traveling to take on fellow new-comers Clermont while PSG host Strasbourg.

Here is a rundown of how the Paris Saint-Germain players fared against Troyes.

PSG player ratings against Troyes

Keylor Navas - 6.5/10

Keylor Navas made a total of six saves in the match, although most of them were routine saves. There was nothing he could do about El Hajjam's bullet header for the opener but pulled off two stunning saves in the second half.

Abdou Diallo - 7/10

The PSG left-back made a total of three interceptions and four tackles, although his attacking output was more subdued.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6/10

Kimpembe was far from his best against Troyes and received a 33rd minute booking for a cynical foul on Yoann Touzghar.

Thilo Kehrer - 6.5/10

The 24-year-old made two interceptions and three clearances and generally gave a good account of himself as he deputized for Marquinhos.

Achraf Hakimi - 8/10

Achraf Hakimi drew PSG level from close range

The former Inter Milan man was one of the creative outlets for PSG and created two chances for his teammates on the night. He drew his side level with a well-taken goal and also showed his defensive nous in what was an all-round display.

Julian Draxler - 6/10

Julian Draxler failed to hit the target with any of his three shots on the night and also did not create any chance before being replaced by Eric Dina in the 75th minute.

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo Pereira discharged his duties of shiedling the PSG defense effectively and finished the game with a passing accuracy of 92.1%.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

The former Liverpool man was far from his best on his Ligue 1 debut and put a rather subdued display in the PSG midfield.

Ander Herrera - 8/10

Ander Herrera was one of PSG's brightest sparks and covered almost every blade of grass across the 90 minutes. He provided the assist for Hakimi's goal and it was also his exquisite crossfield ball that set the second goal in motion.

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

Kylian Mbappe was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, with his well-placed shot in the second half sailing narrowly over. He, however, showed his brilliance with the assist for Icardi's winner and also created a game-high four chances.

Mauro Icardi - 6.5/10

Mauro Icardi scored what proved to be the match-winner in the first half but other than that, he did not do too much of note. The 28-year-old received a yellow card midway through the second half.

Substitutes

Eric Dina - 5.5/10

The 20-year-old came on for Julian Draxler with 15 minutes to go and managed to fashion a shot off target.

Pablo Sarabia - 4/10

Pablo Sarabia was introduced in place of Kylian Mbappe to protect PSG's lead in the 90th minute. His first point of call was receiving a booking just moments later for tripping Rominigue Kouame.

