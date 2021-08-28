Troyes vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Fresh off the back of their Champions League qualifying heartbreak, AS Monaco take a trip to the Stade de l'Aube to face Troyes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game on a six-game winless run across all competitions and will be looking to end that poor run to get their season up and running.

Monaco’s hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League were dashed on Wednesday when they were held to a 2-2 extra-time draw by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Having lost 1-0 back in France, Monaco needed to win with at least two goals to go through to the group stages. However, after falling two goals behind, a 74th-minute strike from Marlos and an own goal from Ruben Aguilar handed Shakhtar a 3-2 aggregate win.

Back home, Nico Kovac’s side suffered their second consecutive Ligue 1 defeat when they lost 2-0 against RC Lens.

The visitors have now picked up one point from their opening three games and are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, Troyes ended their two-game losing streak last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.

Yoann Touzghar gave Laurent Batlles’ men the lead after 19 minutes, but Adrien Thomasson restored parity for Les Coureurs in the 77th minute.

Prior to that, Troyes lost 2-1 against Paris Saint-Germain in their league opener, before falling to a 2-0 defeat against Clermont Foot.

Troyes vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head

AS Monaco have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their previous 17 meetings.

Troyes have picked up four wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Troyes Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

AS Monaco Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Troyes vs AS Monaco Team News

Troyes

Yasser Larouci, Metinho, Hyun-jun Suk, Gabriel Mutombo, Tristan Dingome and Youssouf Kone are all presently injured and will all miss Sunday’s encounter.

Injured: Yasser Larouci, Metinho, Hyun-jun Suk, Gabriel Mutombo, Tristan Dingome, Youssouf Kone

Suspended: None

AS Monaco

Monaco will be without the services of Krepin Diatta and Strahinja Pavlovic, who have been ruled out through ankle and knee injuries respectively. Russian star Aleksandr Golovin will also miss the game after picking up a red card in the game against Lens.

Injured: Krepin Diatta, Strahinja Pavlovic

Suspended: Aleksandr Golovin

Troyes vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Troyes Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gauthier Gallon; Oualid El Hajjam, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier; Florian Tardieu; Mama Balde, Dylan Chambost, Rominigue Kouamé, Giulian Biancone; Renaud Ripart, Yoann Touzghar

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Nubel; Djibril Sidibé, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Ismail Jakobs; Aurelien Tchouameni, Gelson Martins, Cesc Fabregas; Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Troyes vs AS Monaco Prediction

Troyes ended their two-game losing streak courtesy of a 1-1 draw last time out and will be looking to build on that performance. However, they face an opposing side who are unbeaten in their last four meetings, claiming three wins and one draw.

We predict Monaco will continue their dominance in this fixture by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Troyes 1-3 AS Monaco

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Peter P