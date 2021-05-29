TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have had their problems in recent weeks and need to win this game.

Orlando Pirates are in fourth place in the South African Premier Division and have been fairly impressive this season. The Buccaneers edged AmaZulu to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

TS Galaxy, on the other hand, currently find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have had an inconsistent year. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Golden Arrows last week and will look to bounce back this weekend.

TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

TS Galaxy do not have much experience against Orlando Pirates and have only played one match against the Buccaneers. The home side is yet to defeat Sunday's opponents and could create history this weekend.

The only game between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Orlando Pirates were well below their best on the day and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

TS Galaxy form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-W-W-L

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-L-D

TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Team News

TS Galaxy have a strong squad. Image Source: Sowetan Live

TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy have a well-rounded and robust squad and will look to field an attacking line-up in this game. The away side has done well in recent weeks and is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting combination.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Happy Jele and Tshegofatso Mabasa ruled out at the moment. Terrence Dzvukamanja is also carrying a knock and might not play a part in this match.

Injured: Happy Jele, Tshegofatso Mabasa

Doubtful: Terrence Dzvukamanja

Suspended: None

TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

TS Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wensten van der Linde; Tumelo Bodibe, Spiwe Msimango, Bevan Fransman, Ebrahim Seedat; Mlungisi Mbunjana, Ntshuxeko Ndlovu, Karabo Tshepe; Mokete Mogaila, Lindokuhle Mbatha, Wayde Lekay

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Vincent Pule, Thembinkonsi Lorch, Deon Kavendji; Gabadinho Mhango

TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold for the majority of their campaign and will need to solve a few problems going into this game. The Buccaneers have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency and have a point to prove in this fixture.

TS Galaxy have punched above their weight this season but do have some issues to resolve ahead of this game. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to achieve victory this weekend.

Prediction: TS Galaxy 1-2 Orlando Pirates

