Tuchel worried Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival could ‘disrupt’ plans for free-flowing Chelsea attack: Reports

Thomas Tuchel is believed to be worried that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival could disrupt his ideas about how Chelsea will attack next season.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Blues boss is reluctant to sanction a move for the Manchester United forward.

The West London club are in the market for attacking reinforcements, having allowed Romelu Lukaku to rejoin Inter Milan on loan following a dismal season at Stamford Bridge.

As reported by The Athletic, Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international has already told the Red Devils that he wishes to leave the club this summer provided a satisfactory offer is received.

If reports from TalkSPORT are to be believed, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is intrigued by the opportunity to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Daily Mail, however, suggests that Thomas Tuchel is against signing the 37-year-old.

IconicCR7 ™ @IconicCR7_ Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the best player itw even in his worst season. Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the best player itw even in his worst season. https://t.co/4HGprEV4xy

The Daily Mail report claims that Tuchel wants to replicate Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool up front and does not see Ronaldo as a part of the idea.

The report claims that Tuchel wants to form a front three of Raheem Sterling, Raphinha and Kai Havertz.

Ousmane Dembele, who is a free agent right now after the expiration of his Barcelona contract, is reportedly being eyed as an alternative to Raphinha as the Brazilian wants a move to Barcelona.

It is understood that Tuchel wants to see Havertz operating as a false nine like Roberto Firmino of Liverpool.

Todd Boehly sees Cristiano Ronaldo as a brilliant signing to kickstart his era as the owner due to his global appeal, but does not want to influence Tuchel's decisions.

Tuchel is believed to be wary of the fact that Ronaldo's arrival saw the balance of the Manchester United side disrupted last season.

Should Chelsea make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Even at the age of 37, there are very few players as reliable as Ronaldo up front. The Portuguese international simply guarantees goals.

Goalscoring was an area where Chelsea struggled last season, with Lukaku and Werner both off-colour.

Skye sports Premier league @skyefootbol Cristiano Ronaldo has more career Goals than every team in EPL🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo has more career Goals than every team in EPL🤯 https://t.co/7c0V6sJjkh

Tuchel's idea of playing a false nine in the form of Havertz might sound interesting, but it could take a lot of time to be implemented the way the manager wants.

Having a proven goalscorer like Ronaldo up front could be a short-term fix for the Blues while Tuchel figures out his best XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo is available and is unlikely to cost much even though he would command massive wages.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far