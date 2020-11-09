Turkey vs Croatia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Turkey will face Croatia on Wednesday at the Vodafone Park in an international friendly match.

Turkey come into this game after drawing 2-2 against Serbia last month in the UEFA Nations League.

Goals from Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for Serbia were cancelled out by strikes from AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Fenerbahce utility man Ozan Tufan for Turkey, who had Lille striker Burak Yilmaz sent off in the second half.

Croatia, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to France last month in the UEFA Nations League. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann scored the goals to secure the win for France, with CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic scoring the consolation goal for Croatia.

Turkey vs Croatia Head-to-Head

In nine previous encounters between the two countries, the record is fairly even. Croatia have won three games, lost two and drawn four.

The two countries last faced each other in 2017, with Turkey beating Croatia 1-0. Then-Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun scored the only goal of the game in the second half to ensure victory for his country.

Turkey form guide: D-D-D-D

Croatia form guide: L-W-W-L

Turkey vs Croatia Team News

Turkey have named a strong squad, including Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak, Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral and Leicester City pair Caglar Soyuncu and Cengiz Under. There could be a potential debut for Caykur Rizespor goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Croatia will be without Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric, who has been withdrawn from the squad. There could be debuts for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, Wolfsburg centre-back Marin Pongracic, Bordeaux midfielder Toma Basic and PAOK striker Antonio Colak.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Turkey vs Croatia Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mert Gunok, Nazim Sangare, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Yusuf Yazici, Efecan Karaca, Cenk Tosun, Cengiz Under

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic, Filip Uremovic, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Dario Melnjak, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josip Brekalo, Bruno Petkovic, Domagoj Bradaric

Turkey vs Croatia Prediction

Turkey have some good players in their squad capable of making a difference, including AC Milan's Calhanoglu, Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu and Lille right-back Zeki Celik.

2 - Lille's Yusuf Yazici is the first player in the history of major UEFA European competition to score two away hat-tricks in a single season. Extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/xAdkUJekHX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2020

Croatia, on the other hand, are renowned for their strength and depth in midfield. Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric, Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic and Atalanta's Mario Pasalic all represent midfield options for manager Zlatko Dalic; an envious assortment to choose from.

Croatia have named a strong squad. Despite attackers like Hoffenheim's Kramaric not being available, they should be able to edge past Turkey.

Prediction: Turkey 1-2 Croatia

