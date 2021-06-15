Turkey vs Wales Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 14 of UEFA Euro 2020

Wales are back in action with their second match at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on Turkey at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams face an uphill battle in Group A and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Wales gave a good account of themselves against Switzerland last week and will look to make a statement of intent in this match. The Welsh will face Italy in their final group game and cannot afford to lose this match.

Turkey, on the other hand, were routed by the Azzurri in their previous game and need to bounce back this week. The Turkish outfit has impressive players in its ranks and cannot afford another debacle against Wales on Wednesday.

Turkey vs Wales Head-to-Head

Wales have a good record against Turkey and have won three out of six matches played between the two teams. Turkey have managed two victories against Wales and will want to level the playing field this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 1997 and ended in a 6-4 victory for Turkey. Both teams have been impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up in this game.

Turkey form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Wales form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Turkey vs Wales: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Turkey need to be at their best

While Turkey do have Merih Demiral and Caglar Soyuncu in defence, a total of nine goals have been conceded in their last seven games. Turkey adopted a defensive approach against Italy and will need to come out of their shell in this fixture.

Wales have never played a match against Turkey in an official tournament and this particular meeting will be of particular historic importance. The previous meeting between the two teams took place 24 years ago and yielded an astonishing 10 goals.

Kieffer Moore has scored six goals for Wales and four of his strikes have been headers. The striker scored the equaliser for Wales against Switzerland and has also scored 20 goals in the Championship this season.

Wales embarked on a stunning Euro campaign in 2016 and became the first debutante outfit to reach the semi-finals of the competition in 34 years. The away side could create history by repeating the feat this year and will want to go a step further at Euro 2020.

