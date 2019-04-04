×
Twitter brutally trolls Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane as they suffer a 2-1 defeat against Valencia 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Humor
360   //    04 Apr 2019, 05:16 IST

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia at the Estadio Mestalla. For Valencia, the goals were scored by Goncalo Guedes and Ezequiel Garay. For Real Madrid, the only goal was scored by Karim Benzema.

The first half of the match saw some entertaining football, especially from the home side as Real Madrid put in a very flat display. Madrid created some chances through Marco Asensio and Toni Kroos, and had a penalty shout ruled out by the referee. But it was the home side who were looking the more potent and dangerous.

Valencia opened the scoring through Guedes, thanks to some very bad defending by Real Madrid. The young Portuguese hit a good strike from 15-20 yards out to give the home side a deserved lead. The Los Blancos did nowhere near enough to trouble Valencia's defence in the first half and Zinedine Zidane would have been expecting a better performance in the second.

The second half of the match saw Real Madrid dominate proceedings in terms of possession but they weren't creating enough openings. Valencia had better chances on the counter and Carlos Soler missed an opportunity early on.

Another chance was missed by Rodrigo as he hit the ball inches wide of the Real Madrid goal after receiving a brilliant ball from Dani Parejo in the build-up. Around the 70th minute mark, Kevin Gameiro missed another opportunity, but Valencia was finally rewarded around the 83rd-minute mark.

From a corner, Garay rose above everyone and powered a header in to seal the victory for the home side. Real Madrid did get a late consolation goal through Benzema after he was found by Luka Modric from a corner. That goal came too late for Zidane's men as they suffered another defeat in La Liga.

And Twitter was on its toes to troll Real Madrid and here's how they reacted:


