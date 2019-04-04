Twitter brutally trolls Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane as they suffer a 2-1 defeat against Valencia

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia at the Estadio Mestalla. For Valencia, the goals were scored by Goncalo Guedes and Ezequiel Garay. For Real Madrid, the only goal was scored by Karim Benzema.

The first half of the match saw some entertaining football, especially from the home side as Real Madrid put in a very flat display. Madrid created some chances through Marco Asensio and Toni Kroos, and had a penalty shout ruled out by the referee. But it was the home side who were looking the more potent and dangerous.

Valencia opened the scoring through Guedes, thanks to some very bad defending by Real Madrid. The young Portuguese hit a good strike from 15-20 yards out to give the home side a deserved lead. The Los Blancos did nowhere near enough to trouble Valencia's defence in the first half and Zinedine Zidane would have been expecting a better performance in the second.

The second half of the match saw Real Madrid dominate proceedings in terms of possession but they weren't creating enough openings. Valencia had better chances on the counter and Carlos Soler missed an opportunity early on.

Another chance was missed by Rodrigo as he hit the ball inches wide of the Real Madrid goal after receiving a brilliant ball from Dani Parejo in the build-up. Around the 70th minute mark, Kevin Gameiro missed another opportunity, but Valencia was finally rewarded around the 83rd-minute mark.

From a corner, Garay rose above everyone and powered a header in to seal the victory for the home side. Real Madrid did get a late consolation goal through Benzema after he was found by Luka Modric from a corner. That goal came too late for Zidane's men as they suffered another defeat in La Liga.

And Twitter was on its toes to troll Real Madrid and here's how they reacted:

Karim Benzema the only man who has tried his best for Real Madrid this season & biggest scape goat this season.



Better defensive organisation & shift away from crossing system needed , Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play anymore for Real Madrid dear Zizou. pic.twitter.com/URuDMM3Uq0 — Ashish Romea (@RMadridEngineer) April 3, 2019

Real Madrid had lost 10 league games in 2008-09 before signing Cristiano Ronaldo.



In the years with him at the club, they never lost more than six games in a season.



They've now suffered nine defeats in 2018-19. — bet365 (@bet365) April 3, 2019

Real Madrid have now conceded the same goals (61) in all competitions as the last team in la Liga (Huesca).



Reminder: They have the best goalkeeper, the two best CBs and the best RB & LB in the world. — Micky (@BusiFCB) April 3, 2019

Garay makes it 2! Valencia doing the business against Real Madrid.



2-0 #ValenciaRealMadrid #LaLigaSantander — Semra Hunter (@SemraHunter) April 3, 2019

Is Gareth Bale starting?



No.



Are Real Madrid losing?



Of course. — Welsh (@WalesAwayDuty) April 3, 2019

If you look closely, you can see Zidane's Real Madrid of last season — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) April 3, 2019

Valencia deservedly get a second goal against Real Madrid. They've dominated the game, created the most chances and ultimately, should end up the winning side here. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) April 3, 2019

3 - @LaLigaEN teams with the most goals conceded this season in all comps:



Huesca: 61 goals in 32 games

Sevilla: 60 in 52

REAL MADRID: 60 in 49



Worry. pic.twitter.com/uOGCxUYXwX — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2019

No coincidence that everytime the "starters" play for Real Madrid the team either loses or draws. No urgency or hunger whatsoever #RMLiga — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) April 3, 2019

Valencia are leading Real Madrid ad toying with them at the same time. Madrid needs major surgery. — Sarrismo™ (@Blue_Footy) April 3, 2019

Zidane is not an automatic fix for Real Madrid's problems ... Ronaldo was but they didn't appreciate it. — Ko-Jo Cue (@KOJO_Cue) April 3, 2019

me trying to revive Real Madrid Club de Futbol pic.twitter.com/UfZNEKblqF — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) April 3, 2019

I see Real Madrid’s resurgence under Zinedine Zidane has come to an abrupt end after victories over Vallodolid (16th), Celta Vigo (18th) and Huesca (20th).



Those wins papered over the cracks of a side that needs a huge rebuild in the summer. — Joshua Jones (@joshuapsjones) April 3, 2019

Fully deserved win for Valencia at Mestalla tonight. Just a point off fourth and unbeaten in 12 in La Liga. Surely favourites for that last Champions League spot now. Real Madrid already on holiday... #ValenciaRealMadrid — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) April 3, 2019

