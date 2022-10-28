Twitter erupts as Arsenal suffer surprise 2-0 defeat to PSV

Arsenal suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on 27 October that has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The Gunners have been in superb form this season and had won their previous four Europa League fixtures, including a 1-0 win over PSV on 20 October.

However, Ruud van Nistelrooy's side were much the better team throughout tonight's encounter at the Philips Arena.

The Eredivisie outfit had the ball in the net in the 19th minute when Cody Gakpo showcased his talent with a superb chip over Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Dutch winger was adjudged to have been offside in the process.

Xavi Simons thought he had given PSV the lead in the 43rd minute after taking on three Arsenal defenders before placing past Ramsdale.

However, the goal was chalked off as Anwar El Ghazi was in an offside position when heading the ball to Simons.

Somehow the score was level at 0-0 at half-time but that scoreline wouldn't last for too long.

In the 55th minute, Joey Veerman smashed into Ramsdale's far corner following good hold-up play by striker Luuk de Jong.

Van Nistelrooy's men doubled their lead in the 63rd minute through De Jong, who had made quite the impact after coming on in the 46th minute.

The towering Dutch forward capitalized on Ramsdale's mistimed punch and headed home.

It was just the second defeat in all competitions for Arsenal this season who will still advance to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the Gunners' surprising defeat in Eindhoven:

Squawka @Squawka Only two teams have beaten Arsenal across all competitions this season:



◉ Man Utd

◉ PSV



Ruud van Nistelrooy understood the assignment. Only two teams have beaten Arsenal across all competitions this season:◉ Man Utd◉ PSVRuud van Nistelrooy understood the assignment. https://t.co/Zt6kFuJALA

Dónal 🇮🇪🔴⚪ @DonalAFC @btsportfootball PSV deserved that win and if anything ,that scoreline flatters us @btsportfootball PSV deserved that win and if anything ,that scoreline flatters us

gunnerblog @gunnerblog Arsenal bad front to back tonight. The worst performance of the season and I don’t think it’s particularly close.



Always fancied PSV tonight - just felt like a game they needed to win and Arsenal didn’t, and that so often provides an edge.



Still a very disappointing showing. Arsenal bad front to back tonight. The worst performance of the season and I don’t think it’s particularly close.Always fancied PSV tonight - just felt like a game they needed to win and Arsenal didn’t, and that so often provides an edge.Still a very disappointing showing.

🚨🚨Jack @Jack_Thfcl @Arsenal Hahahahahah washed club can't even win in the Europa League @Arsenal Hahahahahah washed club can't even win in the Europa League 😭

Adeboye Adeniyi 🔴⚪ #Arsenal @Princedebbyng

Arteta signed Marquinhos, you all agreed he is Pepe's replacement but he is NOT playing, Not ready.

Vieira still not understanding Arteta's style

Bissouma not good enough but Lokonga is

Nketiah is better than Auba and Laca 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Fatigue killing our players @Arsenal Ok.... 🙄🙄🙄Arteta signed Marquinhos, you all agreed he is Pepe's replacement but he is NOT playing, Not ready.Vieira still not understanding Arteta's styleBissouma not good enough but Lokonga isNketiah is better than Auba and Laca 🤣🤣🤣🤣Fatigue killing our players @Arsenal Ok.... 🙄🙄🙄 Arteta signed Marquinhos, you all agreed he is Pepe's replacement but he is NOT playing, Not ready.Vieira still not understanding Arteta's style Bissouma not good enough but Lokonga isNketiah is better than Auba and Laca 🤣🤣🤣🤣Fatigue killing our players

Tboy Paul oluwole @tboy_paul | FOCUS



Luuk de Jong came off the bench at half-time to lead PSV to a 2:0 win over Arsenal:



⏱️ 45' played

21 touches

1 goal

2 shots/1 on target

1 assist

7/11 accurate passes

⚔️ 9/12 duels won

3 clearances

8.0 Sofascore rating







#PSVARS #UEL | FOCUSLuuk de Jong came off the bench at half-time to lead PSV to a 2:0 win over Arsenal:⏱️ 45' played21 touches1 goal2 shots/1 on target1 assist7/11 accurate passes⚔️ 9/12 duels won3 clearances8.0 Sofascore rating 🔎 | FOCUSLuuk de Jong came off the bench at half-time to lead PSV to a 2:0 win over Arsenal:⏱️ 45' played👌 21 touches⚽️ 1 goal🎯 2 shots/1 on target🅰️ 1 assist👟 7/11 accurate passes⚔️ 9/12 duels won🚀 3 clearances📈 8.0 Sofascore rating👏👏#PSVARS #UEL https://t.co/z4mkzEibTr

Nathan the 4th🇳🇬 @megaprince_np Xavi Simons & Gakpo were just auditioning for the big teams. Xavi Simons & Gakpo were just auditioning for the big teams.

Mr chiu's @New_Happiness @UnitedStandMUFC United would be stupid not to go in early for Gakpo in January. Other clubs are sniffing n he’s seen the scent @UnitedStandMUFC United would be stupid not to go in early for Gakpo in January. Other clubs are sniffing n he’s seen the scent

Zito @_Zeets Aaron Ramsdale swung at that ball like he was afraid it would swing back Aaron Ramsdale swung at that ball like he was afraid it would swing back

Jakeafc @RamsdaleGoat @afcstuff Lokonga Tierney holding Eddie should never play an important game ever again @afcstuff Lokonga Tierney holding Eddie should never play an important game ever again

Will 🇧🇴👽 @Willyyx10 We’ve been shit last 6 Games , Eddie has been shit , We can’t finish to save our lives , our starting midfield has been getting destroyed, Ramsdale can’t keep a clean sheet , and we’re playing so boring and ugly … But i’m supposed to not be concerned We’ve been shit last 6 Games , Eddie has been shit , We can’t finish to save our lives , our starting midfield has been getting destroyed, Ramsdale can’t keep a clean sheet , and we’re playing so boring and ugly … But i’m supposed to not be concerned

Gbolahan @Gee_Gbollahan The only issue I have with Mikel arteta is his lack of trust in out-of-favor players and I want to p#nch him in the face for it. The only issue I have with Mikel arteta is his lack of trust in out-of-favor players and I want to p#nch him in the face for it.

Josemutua @Josemut17552322 @piersmorgan Do you expect arteta to win all games?,even gurdiola can't manage with that super team leave alone arsenal @piersmorgan Do you expect arteta to win all games?,even gurdiola can't manage with that super team leave alone arsenal

DonDadaa @DonnDada_

Arteta shares in this blame, he should know when to make the right substitutes @now_arsenaI Terrible performance from the gunners tonightArteta shares in this blame, he should know when to make the right substitutes @now_arsenaI Terrible performance from the gunners tonightArteta shares in this blame, he should know when to make the right substitutes

Ethan Powers @ethanpowers1313 Dude Xavi Simons ran circles around Arsenal today Dude Xavi Simons ran circles around Arsenal today

𓃵 @Flaminiesta Not gonna make too many judgements from this game but the performance was so bad. It’s embarrassing that Luuk De Jong pulverised us in that 2nd half. PSV played well after HT but it’s worrying that we’ve dropped off after HT in recent games, and that’s with squad rotations too Not gonna make too many judgements from this game but the performance was so bad. It’s embarrassing that Luuk De Jong pulverised us in that 2nd half. PSV played well after HT but it’s worrying that we’ve dropped off after HT in recent games, and that’s with squad rotations too

Ben @ben_59 What’s Ramsdale doing pls What’s Ramsdale doing pls

Eko Nene @EkoNeneh @Arsenal fans hate on Lokonga, but he was better than Odegaard and Xhaka today. He tried passing forward and wasn't losing the ball as much as Odegaard. Misdirected anger... @Arsenal fans hate on Lokonga, but he was better than Odegaard and Xhaka today. He tried passing forward and wasn't losing the ball as much as Odegaard. Misdirected anger...

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale would rather win the Europa League then finish in the top four of the Premier League

Ramsdale wants European glory

Ramsdale has previously spoken on how he would rather lift the Europa League than secure a top four finish in the league.

This is despite Arsenal currently occupying top spot in the table with a two point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Ramsdale said:

"Lets be right, we got more chance of winning the Europa League than we have the Champions League - at this moment in time. So, silverware would be perfect for us."

He continued,

"Personally, I'd want to win the Europa League and if that means we sacrifice by finishing fifth in the league; you still qualify for the Champions League and you win silverware with it."

Ramsdale has made 11 appearances across competitions, keeping four clean sheets. He made his European debut in the defeat to PSV.

