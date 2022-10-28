Twitter erupts as Arsenal suffer surprise 2-0 defeat to PSV

Arsenal suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on 27 October that has sent Twitter into a frenzy.
The Gunners have been in superb form this season and had won their previous four Europa League fixtures, including a 1-0 win over PSV on 20 October.
However, Ruud van Nistelrooy's side were much the better team throughout tonight's encounter at the Philips Arena.
The Eredivisie outfit had the ball in the net in the 19th minute when Cody Gakpo showcased his talent with a superb chip over Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
The Dutch winger was adjudged to have been offside in the process.
Xavi Simons thought he had given PSV the lead in the 43rd minute after taking on three Arsenal defenders before placing past Ramsdale.
However, the goal was chalked off as Anwar El Ghazi was in an offside position when heading the ball to Simons.
Somehow the score was level at 0-0 at half-time but that scoreline wouldn't last for too long.
In the 55th minute, Joey Veerman smashed into Ramsdale's far corner following good hold-up play by striker Luuk de Jong.
Van Nistelrooy's men doubled their lead in the 63rd minute through De Jong, who had made quite the impact after coming on in the 46th minute.
The towering Dutch forward capitalized on Ramsdale's mistimed punch and headed home.
It was just the second defeat in all competitions for Arsenal this season who will still advance to the knockout stages of the Europa League.
Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale would rather win the Europa League then finish in the top four of the Premier League
Ramsdale has previously spoken on how he would rather lift the Europa League than secure a top four finish in the league.
This is despite Arsenal currently occupying top spot in the table with a two point lead over second-placed Manchester City.
Ramsdale said:
"Lets be right, we got more chance of winning the Europa League than we have the Champions League - at this moment in time. So, silverware would be perfect for us."
He continued,
"Personally, I'd want to win the Europa League and if that means we sacrifice by finishing fifth in the league; you still qualify for the Champions League and you win silverware with it."
Ramsdale has made 11 appearances across competitions, keeping four clean sheets. He made his European debut in the defeat to PSV.