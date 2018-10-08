Twitter erupts as Valencia hold Barcelona to a 1-1 draw

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Vermaelen, Philippe Coutinho, Sergio, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Valencia XI: Neto, Gaya. Paulista, Garay, Piccini, Guedes, Kondogbia, Parejo, Soler, Gameiro, Batshuayi

Final Score: Barcelona 1-1 Valencia

The 8th gameweek of LaLiga saw Valencia turn up trumps against Barcelona as they played out a draw courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline at the Mestalla Stadium.

With only 2 minutes on the clock, Ezequiel Garay opened the scoring for Valencia to put the LaLiga champions on the back foot. It was Parejo who whipped in the corner for Gameiro that saw an unintentional touch of Pique's head, causing the ball to directly fall into the path of Garay, who just had to do the straightforward job of tucking it home.

Lionel Messi then made it all square in the 23rd minute via a thunderbolt. The Argentine played a quick one-two with Luis Suarez and received the ball just a few yards outside the penalty area, only to uncork a precise shot into the bottom corner.

In the second half, nothing was there to separate both the sides as the scoresheet remained unchanged, much to Ernesto Valverde's disappointment.

Consequently, both the teams claimed a share of the spoils as La Blaugrana sit 2nd in LaLiga, a point adrift of Sevilla. Valencia, on the other hand, stand 14th on the LaLiga table following this fixture, having managed just 9 points in their 8 league matches. The draw also puts Valverde's future at the Camp Nou in jeopardy as the Catalan giants have now gone winless in their last four LaLiga matches.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nervy encounter.

Barcelona held by Valencia. That's four without a win in La Liga for Barça as Sevilla go top. Two points separate the top six. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 7, 2018

Barcelona lost all width in the second half, Dembele on the bench while Malcom on the stands. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 7, 2018

Three points won in the league out of twelve. A proper disgrace when Real Madrid did their best for Barcelona to run away with the title. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 7, 2018

1 - Lionel Messi has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the top five European leagues in the last 10 seasons (57). Sniper. pic.twitter.com/TIuprnznk5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 7, 2018

1 - Arthur Melo attempted 142 passes against Valencia (135 successfully), the most by a player in a La Liga game this season. Confidence. pic.twitter.com/Kb8UXvT4to — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 7, 2018

Starting to worry Pique will have a Ramos 2015 season and directly ruin Barcelona in all three competitions. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 7, 2018

Barcelona last 4 games in La Liga = 3 points



Real Madrid last 4 games in La Liga = 4 points



Alaves to win La Liga 2018/2019 apparently 😂😂💔 — OMAR 👑 (@Omaaar96) October 7, 2018

If u were to put aside the idea that "Valverde is a donkey"(I'm not entirely against that idea) and actually find a reason for the late sub, it would have fitness written all over it. If we win the league it will be with great help from rivals(unlike last year). We are in for CL — Ahmad (@ahmadf_o) October 7, 2018

Next league match for Barcelona:



Saturday 20 October, at the Camp Nou against Sevilla, the league leaders



🔥🔥🔥 — M E S S I S T A T S (@MessiStats_) October 7, 2018

I’d pay big bucks to see Khabib against Valverde in the octagon. — Jimmy (@FCBJimmy_) October 7, 2018

Valverde’s fate depends on us winning the CL this year (which will happen). Winning it will see him getting renewed. Huge shame considering he thinks and acts like a mid-table coach. — C (@CruyffismFCB) October 7, 2018

The way Barcelona plays presently, one would think Messi coaches the Champions League team while Valverde is allowed to do whatever he likes in the La Liga.



Another under par performance today.



Lets hope the league doesn't become unattainable when he gets ready to chase it. — Sir Badt (@diminki) October 7, 2018

