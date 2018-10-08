Twitter erupts as Valencia hold Barcelona to a 1-1 draw
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Vermaelen, Philippe Coutinho, Sergio, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi
Valencia XI: Neto, Gaya. Paulista, Garay, Piccini, Guedes, Kondogbia, Parejo, Soler, Gameiro, Batshuayi
Final Score: Barcelona 1-1 Valencia
The 8th gameweek of LaLiga saw Valencia turn up trumps against Barcelona as they played out a draw courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline at the Mestalla Stadium.
With only 2 minutes on the clock, Ezequiel Garay opened the scoring for Valencia to put the LaLiga champions on the back foot. It was Parejo who whipped in the corner for Gameiro that saw an unintentional touch of Pique's head, causing the ball to directly fall into the path of Garay, who just had to do the straightforward job of tucking it home.
Lionel Messi then made it all square in the 23rd minute via a thunderbolt. The Argentine played a quick one-two with Luis Suarez and received the ball just a few yards outside the penalty area, only to uncork a precise shot into the bottom corner.
In the second half, nothing was there to separate both the sides as the scoresheet remained unchanged, much to Ernesto Valverde's disappointment.
Consequently, both the teams claimed a share of the spoils as La Blaugrana sit 2nd in LaLiga, a point adrift of Sevilla. Valencia, on the other hand, stand 14th on the LaLiga table following this fixture, having managed just 9 points in their 8 league matches. The draw also puts Valverde's future at the Camp Nou in jeopardy as the Catalan giants have now gone winless in their last four LaLiga matches.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the nervy encounter.
