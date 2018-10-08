×
Twitter erupts as Valencia hold Barcelona to a 1-1 draw

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
150   //    08 Oct 2018, 23:18 IST

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Vermaelen, Philippe Coutinho, Sergio, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Valencia XI: Neto, Gaya. Paulista, Garay, Piccini, Guedes, Kondogbia, Parejo, Soler, Gameiro, Batshuayi

Final Score: Barcelona 1-1 Valencia

The 8th gameweek of LaLiga saw Valencia turn up trumps against Barcelona as they played out a draw courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline at the Mestalla Stadium.

With only 2 minutes on the clock, Ezequiel Garay opened the scoring for Valencia to put the LaLiga champions on the back foot. It was Parejo who whipped in the corner for Gameiro that saw an unintentional touch of Pique's head, causing the ball to directly fall into the path of Garay, who just had to do the straightforward job of tucking it home.

Lionel Messi then made it all square in the 23rd minute via a thunderbolt. The Argentine played a quick one-two with Luis Suarez and received the ball just a few yards outside the penalty area, only to uncork a precise shot into the bottom corner.

In the second half, nothing was there to separate both the sides as the scoresheet remained unchanged, much to Ernesto Valverde's disappointment.

Consequently, both the teams claimed a share of the spoils as La Blaugrana sit 2nd in LaLiga, a point adrift of Sevilla. Valencia, on the other hand, stand 14th on the LaLiga table following this fixture, having managed just 9 points in their 8 league matches. The draw also puts Valverde's future at the Camp Nou in jeopardy as the Catalan giants have now gone winless in their last four LaLiga matches.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nervy encounter.


What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Valencia CF Football Lionel Messi Ezequiel Garay
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
