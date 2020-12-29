Twitter erupts after Chelsea fail to dispatch Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the 2020-21 Premier League after Anwar El Ghazi's early goal in the second half cancelled out Olivier Giroud's opener.

The Blues faded after a wonderful start to the game and dropped two precious points by playing some tetchy, lacklustre football late on as a difficult festive period for the West Londoners continues.

On that note, let's have a look at a few Twitter reactions after the game.

It ends all square at the Bridge.#CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/H5PzyfPuvd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2020

Aston Villa are above Chelsea in the Premier League, with two games in hand 👀 pic.twitter.com/biHFSGMV70 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 28, 2020

📣 Full-time: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa



Anwar El Ghazi scores the equaliser after Olivier Giroud had given Chelsea a first-half lead. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 28, 2020

That was an excellent game of football but it wasn't the result Chelsea needed. One win in five ahead of a difficult match with Manchester City*.



*if it goes ahead. #CFC #CHEAVL https://t.co/7Fs0IkJns3 — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 28, 2020

Oliver Giroud opens the scoring for Chelsea

In-form Olivier Giroud rounded off a wonderful Chelsea move by tucking away a header to the corner of the goal. The Blues dominated the rest of the half and appeared full of intent, with Christian Pulisic coming close twice.

The USA international, who set the field ablaze alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi on either flank, should have doubled his team's lead. After Mason Mount missed the roof of the net from close range as well, Chelsea went into the tunnel with their tails up.

Olivier Giroud's last seven Premier League games against Aston Villa:



⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️

⚽️



And there's an FA Cup final goal in between all that. 👏 https://t.co/txYOt0tM4n — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 28, 2020

Olivier Giroud has now scored 10 goals vs Aston Villa, the first team he has ever reached double figures against in his career.



It was inevitable. 👌#CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/r7wgebfAas — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 28, 2020

HT: Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa



A slow start from Chelsea who are desperate for the win after three defeats in four but they grew an ultimately dominated the game. Wonderful team goal with Giroud scoring making it 1-0. Fascinating contest. #CFC #CHEAVL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 28, 2020

Football is a simple game, spam crosses to Giroud and you’re bound to get a goal. — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 28, 2020

GIROUD!



What a team goal from Chelsea 👏🏼 — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) December 28, 2020

Ben Chilwell has equalled his Premier League season-best tally of four assists, with the #Chelsea defender having as many goal involvements in this campaign as 2019/20 [6 - 2 goals, 4 assists].



[via @OptaJoe] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) December 28, 2020

HT: Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa



Olivier Giroud's header is the difference at the break.#CHEAVL #bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 28, 2020

However, Villa came out determined and hit back with an equaliser through Anwar El Ghazi. Matty Cash produced a beautiful cross towards the goal-scorer, who was left unmarked at the far post.

In the build-up to the goal, Jack Grealish's apparent foul on Andreas Christensen sparked debate, with fans and pundits suggesting that there should have been a VAR check.

5 - Anwar El Ghazi has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, after netting just four in his first 37 in the competition. Hot. pic.twitter.com/nrDnV1cXty — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2020

Replays show Grealish fouled Christensen in the build-up. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) December 28, 2020

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Villa



Anwar El Ghazi brings Villa level - more Dream Team points for the in-form midfielder after bagging 26 over his last two games 🔥#CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/YpbJcZ0IEj — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) December 28, 2020

John McGinn's rocket from distance rattled the Chelsea woodwork while Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic tested Emiliano Martinez in an action-filled finale.

However, Chelsea will consider this as an opportunity lost while Villa continue to surprise the fraternity with their tenacity and gritty displays. The Blues have now won only one of their last five Premier League matches.

Bring Zouma on just for the late corners, our best chance of a goal — Tom Overend (@tovers98) December 28, 2020

5 minutes left & we look so poor, no ideas & predictable every time we attack. #CHEAVL — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 28, 2020

Playing BITC at full volume in the stadium after a draw with Villa...

hmmmmm — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) December 28, 2020

For the second time in three days, Hudson-Odoi is the bright spark in an underwhelming Chelsea display. They were better than vs Arsenal, but still not the level of reaction required. Questions over Lampard’s selection and subs, and it’s one win in five PL games now #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 28, 2020

Chelsea’s Premier League form after going top of the table on 5 December: LLWLD 😬



They’re now sixth after a 1-1 home draw with Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/xvqnOfcnFO — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 28, 2020

In claiming a point at Stamford Bridge tonight, Aston Villa have climbed above Chelsea, Spurs and Man City.



They’ve played fewer games than Chelsea and Spurs and as many as City. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hZ8sXUABL4 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 28, 2020