Twitter erupts as Denis Zakaria caps off Chelsea debut with matchwinning goal in 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb win

Twitter exploded as Chelsea emerged victorious in their final UEFA Champions League group game against Dinamo Zagreb, beating the Croatian outfit 2-1 to consolidate their position atop Group E.
The game started badly for the Blues as they conceded the first goal with just seven minutes on the clock. The Croatian champions struck with energy and clinical efficiency, taking the hosts' defense by surprise to open the scoring. Bruno Petkovic put his side in front when he found himself at the end of a header from close range.
Although things started on a good note for Zagreb, who needed a win to secure third place and a slot in the UEFA Europa League, it soon took a turn for bad. 18 minutes into the game, Raheem Sterling scored the equalizer to put a dent in the Croats' hopes. Jorginho provided a vital pass to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the striker's backheel set Sterling up to finish into the bottom left corner.
Kai Havertz had a big chance to score and put Chelsea in the lead in the first half, but the forward failed to capitalize on it, putting his effort over the bar from just ten yards. However, he was soon vindicated, as Denis Zakaria scored a long-range effort a minute later to seal the deal.
The midfielder, who only just joined the Blues on loan from Juventus, was on hand to blast his shot towards the bottom left corner to score on his debut for Chelsea. Havertz pulled the ball back, which was deflected towards the outer penalty area, and Zakaria set it off on a low shot that beat a defender and goalkeeper to roll into the net.
Chelsea secure all three points despite goalless second half
Dinamo Zagreb were widely expected to take the game to Chelsea after they returned from the half-time break. However, the Croats struggled to get past the Blues' strengthened defense. Edouard Mendy notably made an important save to keep them out, but the biggest chance of the second half went to Gabonese striker Aubameyang.
The forward received a pass after a failed Zagreb counter and cut inside from the left before unleashing a dipping shot. It clearly beat the keeper's outstretched arms, but was a few inches too high as it hit the crossbar instead. They would eventually make do with clinical first-half efforts from Sterling and Zakaria, which would prove helpful to secure all three points on the night.
Here is how Twitter reacted as Chelsea beat Dinamo Zagreb and consolidated their position at the top of their group:
The west London club will next play Arsenal at home in the Premier League on November 6.