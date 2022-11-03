Twitter erupts as Denis Zakaria caps off Chelsea debut with matchwinning goal in 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb win

Twitter exploded as Chelsea emerged victorious in their final UEFA Champions League group game against Dinamo Zagreb, beating the Croatian outfit 2-1 to consolidate their position atop Group E.

The game started badly for the Blues as they conceded the first goal with just seven minutes on the clock. The Croatian champions struck with energy and clinical efficiency, taking the hosts' defense by surprise to open the scoring. Bruno Petkovic put his side in front when he found himself at the end of a header from close range.

Although things started on a good note for Zagreb, who needed a win to secure third place and a slot in the UEFA Europa League, it soon took a turn for bad. 18 minutes into the game, Raheem Sterling scored the equalizer to put a dent in the Croats' hopes. Jorginho provided a vital pass to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the striker's backheel set Sterling up to finish into the bottom left corner.

Kai Havertz had a big chance to score and put Chelsea in the lead in the first half, but the forward failed to capitalize on it, putting his effort over the bar from just ten yards. However, he was soon vindicated, as Denis Zakaria scored a long-range effort a minute later to seal the deal.

The midfielder, who only just joined the Blues on loan from Juventus, was on hand to blast his shot towards the bottom left corner to score on his debut for Chelsea. Havertz pulled the ball back, which was deflected towards the outer penalty area, and Zakaria set it off on a low shot that beat a defender and goalkeeper to roll into the net.

Chelsea secure all three points despite goalless second half

Dinamo Zagreb were widely expected to take the game to Chelsea after they returned from the half-time break. However, the Croats struggled to get past the Blues' strengthened defense. Edouard Mendy notably made an important save to keep them out, but the biggest chance of the second half went to Gabonese striker Aubameyang.

The forward received a pass after a failed Zagreb counter and cut inside from the left before unleashing a dipping shot. It clearly beat the keeper's outstretched arms, but was a few inches too high as it hit the crossbar instead. They would eventually make do with clinical first-half efforts from Sterling and Zakaria, which would prove helpful to secure all three points on the night.

Here is how Twitter reacted as Chelsea beat Dinamo Zagreb and consolidated their position at the top of their group:

Dubois @CFCDUBois Zakaria scoring on debut, Potter will pay for acting like this Kaka regen didn’t exist Zakaria scoring on debut, Potter will pay for acting like this Kaka regen didn’t exist

Pys @CFCPys Zakaria has started really well and deserves that goal, we haven’t had a physical presence in midfield for a long time. Zakaria has started really well and deserves that goal, we haven’t had a physical presence in midfield for a long time.

Blue Mayor 💙🏆 @Ayowa9 "Thomas Tuchel set Chelsea back by signing Zakaria and Sterling " "Thomas Tuchel set Chelsea back by signing Zakaria and Sterling " https://t.co/S4SGFDFJiu

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod Kai Havertz looked a lot better than he has for most of the season. Good to see him linking up well with Auba and Sterling today as well. Kai Havertz looked a lot better than he has for most of the season. Good to see him linking up well with Auba and Sterling today as well. 🙌

Man of Letters. @Letter_to_Jack If Sterling gets any key pass/touch/dribble, it’s mostly down to luck.



He’s that bad at the moment. If Sterling gets any key pass/touch/dribble, it’s mostly down to luck. He’s that bad at the moment.

Adam @__Adam_04 @ChelseaFC can we give sterling back fr @ChelseaFC can we give sterling back fr

Alabi @the_Lawrenz That Aubameyang goal for sweet me! That Aubameyang goal for sweet me!

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod What a shot from Aubameyang! Would have been an incredible goal. What a shot from Aubameyang! Would have been an incredible goal.

ً🇫🇲 @jdp343 Compare how Pulisic carries the ball centrally in transition vs Havertz lmfao Compare how Pulisic carries the ball centrally in transition vs Havertz lmfao

📌 @_GS_3 Another good performance form Havertz. Another good performance form Havertz.

PB @pbtips_ Havertz played well today Havertz played well today

RAGE THE PROPS GUY 🍀 @cou_rage00 Love havertz at that 10 though



Looks good there.



Zakaria playing well so far Love havertz at that 10 though Looks good there. Zakaria playing well so far

Conn @ConnCFC Kai Havertz playing as the 10 is where he belongs. Kai Havertz playing as the 10 is where he belongs.

Azeez Ishola ❼ @Olaz01 Havertz is always a different breed in the Champions league. He should bring this form to premier league nw. Havertz is always a different breed in the Champions league. He should bring this form to premier league nw.

Lunihan @LunihanV1 Can we talk about Kai Havertz, he was absolutely cooking in that first half Can we talk about Kai Havertz, he was absolutely cooking in that first half 🔥

Tom Overend @tovers98 Denis Zakaria is the GOAT Denis Zakaria is the GOAT

𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌 𓃵 @floss_reigh We have a baller . ZAKARIA We have a baller . ZAKARIA 💫

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams The Zakaria audition The Zakaria audition

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Zakaria has something about him. Always said that Zakaria has something about him. Always said that

LDN @LDNFootbalI



𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜. Chelsea have officially become the sixth club in history to win 100 Champions League games…𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜. Chelsea have officially become the sixth club in history to win 100 Champions League games… 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜. 🌟 https://t.co/LHOh0TXmtt

Moinul @Moinul123 @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Pulisic's impact off the bench is always top class. Would like to see him start over sterling a few times, just to give that little more competition, and also he does deserve a start, as do a few other bench players @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Pulisic's impact off the bench is always top class. Would like to see him start over sterling a few times, just to give that little more competition, and also he does deserve a start, as do a few other bench players

CFCDaily @CFCDaily

Inter

Frankfurt

Leipzig

Dortmund

PSG



1 of the above await Chelsea in the Last 16! Club BruggeInterFrankfurtLeipzigDortmundPSG1 of the above await Chelsea in the Last 16! #cfc Club Brugge Inter Frankfurt Leipzig Dortmund PSG1 of the above await Chelsea in the Last 16! #cfc

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Ben Chilwell looks to have done his hamstring in the Champions League tonight.



Arsenal face Chelsea this weekend… Ben Chilwell looks to have done his hamstring in the Champions League tonight.Arsenal face Chelsea this weekend…

The west London club will next play Arsenal at home in the Premier League on November 6.

