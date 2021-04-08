Twitter erupts as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar inspire PSG to a stunning 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and PSG were at their clinical best as they secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League. Bayern Munich had plenty of chances but failed to capitalize on them as PSG scored 3 crucial away goals.

The absence of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry proved costly as the Bayern Munich front line failed to put away their chances. The German giants had an incredible 31 shots but could only manage to score twice while PSG scored thrice with just 6 shots.

One of the goalscorers for Bayern Munich on the night, Thomas Muller, was disappointed with his side's wastefulness in front of goal. Speaking to SkySports after the match, Muller said:

"We need to score significantly more goals. Of course, you can always discuss conceding goals, but I think if it ends 6-3 for us, then nobody can complain.

"That's the way it is now, we've laid the egg in our own nest. And now we have to chase the deficit, that's for sure."

Although Bayern Munich conceded 3 goals, Muller was pretty satisfied with the defensive performance of Bayern Munich. Admitting that they could never shut down PSG's attacking capabilities completely, the veteran German forward said:

"We didn't really allow that much. If we showed the killer instinct that often distinguishes us, we would have seen a completely different game.

"It's also clear that you can never completely shut down Paris' offensive. ... We have an attacking approach, that's why we score a lot of goals, that's why we win a lot of games and today we missed a lot of big chances."

After putting in a stunning display against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe once again showed why he is regarded so highly with a stunning brace against Bayern Munich. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linked up perfectly for the Ligue 1 giants and the explosive pace of the Frenchman caused the high Bayern Munich backline plenty of problems.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was pleased with the result. Speaking to RMC Sport, Pochettino said:

"I am happy with the result, with the attitude of the team which found itself in difficult situations against the best team in Europe. We must congratulate the players for their sense of sacrifice. We are trying to repeat this kind of performance.

"When you win, it's always easier to explain your decisions, everyone thinks you made the right choices. The credit goes to the players, they are the main protagonists, it is their quality that must be highlighted."

With 3 crucial away goals, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Co will be confident of going through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Bayern Munich. Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG

PSG are the first team to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League since March 2019 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J3m9ZdXxGn — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 7, 2021

The only manager to beat Bayern Munich in the UCL since March 2019



The only manager to beat Barcelona at Camp Nou in 2021



Put some respect on Pochettino’s name 😤 pic.twitter.com/ny7aVELa7p — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 7, 2021

WWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWL



Mauricio Pochettino is the first manager to beat Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich side in a Champions League match.



The reigning champions have it all to do. 😱#UCL pic.twitter.com/5vxQhbduC0 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 7, 2021

Keylor Navas won 3 Champions Leagues in a row at Real Madrid and helped PSG to the final.



11 saves vs Bayern Munich tonight, 9 saves vs Barcelona in the last round.



One of the most underrated keepers of the 21st century 🧤🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/VOZIJSYFU6 — Jack Bryant (@JackBryantt) April 7, 2021

Bayern Munich in the Champions League?



Mbappe has learned from the best. His idol. pic.twitter.com/gbJCvRdN3S — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) April 7, 2021

FUT Champs be like pic.twitter.com/jnwGaq3k5Y — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 7, 2021

Neymar’s game by numbers vs. Bayern Munich:



26 attempted passes

19 successful passes

49 total touches

4 fouls suffered

2 tackles won

2 assists

1 shot



A huge impact. 🅰️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/MfMJLqNLs9 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 7, 2021

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting:



2018: Relegated with Stoke City

2020: Plays for PSG in UCL final vs. Bayern

2021: Scores for Bayern in UCL QF vs. PSG



Football is mad! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RMonBjEPCk — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) April 7, 2021

A curiosity.



This is only the third time Bayern Munich have lost a #UCL match in which Thomas Müller scored (41 occasions).



All of these defeats came at home and were by the same scoreline:

👉 Bayern 2-3 Inter (2011)

👉 Bayern 2-3 Man City (2013)

👉 Bayern 2-3 PSG (2021) pic.twitter.com/k2kWE2PIZe — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) April 7, 2021

Bayern in the 1st half against PSG pic.twitter.com/9dqM4mIEkT — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 7, 2021

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were on fire for PSG

99 of 100 Players would have passed back to the goalie @neymarjr. One of the best assists, I have seen for a long time !!!! With the weaker one of his two feet.... #FCBPSG — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) April 7, 2021

Neymar's Champions League record is a joke:



✰ 66 games

✰ 41 goals

✰ 25 assists



A goal or an assist every game on average. #UCL pic.twitter.com/Aj9M7nOhKr — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 7, 2021

Two assists in 28 minutes for Neymar.



Back in the Champions League and 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧’ ✨ pic.twitter.com/8S6ZV7wYBr — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 7, 2021

⚽ Mbappe goal

🅰 Neymar assist



PSG's stars are here to shine ✨ #UCL pic.twitter.com/ZBd3TNwPU8 — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2021

Neymar ran away from Messi’s shadow to enter Mbappe’s shadow pic.twitter.com/YdwtZpvyct — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) April 7, 2021

This assist from Neymar is genuinely incredible, no doubt one of the best I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/F22kPVCOe6 — ArsenalSammy🇦🇺 (@AlexLacazetttee) April 8, 2021

🔴🔵 Kylian Mbappé becomes the 1st player to score a total of FIVE away goals in the round of 16 & quarter-finals in the same season ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/4AK2f475qd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 7, 2021

🗣 Kylian Mbappe: "As I said in Barcelona, I like these type of matches.



"I was not always smiling, but I am not here to hide." [RMC] pic.twitter.com/elIzr5Rl2Y — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2021

"My teammates were so good. And I want to congratulate the whole team."



Kylian Mbappé just doesn't seem fazed by any situation. Cool, calm, and collected 😎



🎙 @archiert1 pic.twitter.com/I7XBWa15Tl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 7, 2021

Mbappe has matched Thierry Henry's tally for UCL KO stage goals (12) at the age of 22 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AtiG1FnUbN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 7, 2021

Kylian Mbappe in UCL has scored against:



- Barcelona (4).

- Bayern (3).

- Dortmund (3).

- Man City (2).

- Juventus (1).

- Liverpool (1).

- Man United (1).

- Real Madrid (1). pic.twitter.com/YQKHWWF6PM — TC. (@totalcristiano) April 7, 2021

✅ Camp Nou

✅ Allianz Arena



Kylian Mbappe is on a goalscoring tour of Europe ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Kztd24osRq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 7, 2021

Away KO Goals Beyond R16 since 2013 ⚽️



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (0)

.

.

.

.

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe (4)



Mbappe made his CL debut in 2017 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yTIqukfDm5 — Kaz ☄ (@cronaldoogoat) April 7, 2021

Mbappé gets a lot of praise tonight, rightfully so, but damn Neymar was incredible as well. This one's for the geniuses who think they can't play together or are better when one is out. — Wandering Van (@WanderingVan94) April 7, 2021

Erling Haaland vs Man City next week after seeing Kylian Mbappé’s brace against Bayern. pic.twitter.com/D8hrWwO8xE — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) April 7, 2021