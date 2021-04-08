Twitter erupts as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar inspire PSG to a stunning 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and PSG were at their clinical best as they secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League. Bayern Munich had plenty of chances but failed to capitalize on them as PSG scored 3 crucial away goals.
The absence of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry proved costly as the Bayern Munich front line failed to put away their chances. The German giants had an incredible 31 shots but could only manage to score twice while PSG scored thrice with just 6 shots.
One of the goalscorers for Bayern Munich on the night, Thomas Muller, was disappointed with his side's wastefulness in front of goal. Speaking to SkySports after the match, Muller said:
"We need to score significantly more goals. Of course, you can always discuss conceding goals, but I think if it ends 6-3 for us, then nobody can complain.
"That's the way it is now, we've laid the egg in our own nest. And now we have to chase the deficit, that's for sure."
Although Bayern Munich conceded 3 goals, Muller was pretty satisfied with the defensive performance of Bayern Munich. Admitting that they could never shut down PSG's attacking capabilities completely, the veteran German forward said:
"We didn't really allow that much. If we showed the killer instinct that often distinguishes us, we would have seen a completely different game.
"It's also clear that you can never completely shut down Paris' offensive. ... We have an attacking approach, that's why we score a lot of goals, that's why we win a lot of games and today we missed a lot of big chances."
After putting in a stunning display against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe once again showed why he is regarded so highly with a stunning brace against Bayern Munich. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linked up perfectly for the Ligue 1 giants and the explosive pace of the Frenchman caused the high Bayern Munich backline plenty of problems.
PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was pleased with the result. Speaking to RMC Sport, Pochettino said:
"I am happy with the result, with the attitude of the team which found itself in difficult situations against the best team in Europe. We must congratulate the players for their sense of sacrifice. We are trying to repeat this kind of performance.
"When you win, it's always easier to explain your decisions, everyone thinks you made the right choices. The credit goes to the players, they are the main protagonists, it is their quality that must be highlighted."
With 3 crucial away goals, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Co will be confident of going through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Bayern Munich. Without further ado, let us take a look at the: