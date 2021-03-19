Twitter erupts as Tottenham crash out of Europa League after humiliating defeat against Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the UEFA Europa League after losing 3-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Spurs took a 2-0 lead into the game but were undone by an inspired performance from Mislav Orsic, who scored a hat-trick to put Zagreb through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The tie was turned on its head thanks to a second-half brace by the Croatian, which sent the match into extra-time. Although Spurs were by far the favorites to make it through to the next stage of the competition, Orsic completed his hattrick in the second half of extra time to help Dinamo Zagreb pull off a massive upset.

Tottenham's season has been derailed by this loss

The loss means that Spurs only have a slim chance of winning any silverware this season. They are currently eighth in the Premier League and are in danger of slipping further down the table if they continue to play in the manner they have been.

Jose Mourinho is now under massive pressure, as his side lost the north London derby to Arsenal in the weekend and suffered elimination from the Europa League.

Spurs' last opportunity for silverware will be in the Carabao Cup, but they face the daunting task of going up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the final. Winning the EFL Cup would give Spurs another route to qualify for the Europa League next season.

If Mourinho's side do not manage to qualify for European competition next season, the Portuguese manager would be in danger of getting the sack.

On that note, here are the best tweets after Tottenham's capitulation at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb.

Sunday: Tottenham lead the north London derby 1-0, lose 2-1



Thursday: Tottenham lead Zagreb 2-0 on aggregate, lose 3-2



🤭 pic.twitter.com/VDssF6JpQI — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 18, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur All or Nothing | Europa League charge? | Can anyone stop Kane, Bale and Alli? | Jose back with a vengeance 🔥 | Best team left in the competition 👀 | 720p pic.twitter.com/APxKr9c7zR — Out Of Context AFTV (@AFTVRelated) March 18, 2021

It is the history of the Tottenham pic.twitter.com/wnjKPaFSm5 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 18, 2021

José Mourinho is currently getting tactically outclassed by a manager who’s spending the night behind bars and yet he’s still the biggest criminal out of the 2. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 18, 2021

The zagreb manager used his 1 phone call to say "lads, it's Tottenham" — Darren (@Dazzathfc1882) March 18, 2021

“Yeah fair play to Zagreb, they scored 3 goals, won the game and knocked Spurs out, but with top players like Harry Kane and Gareth Bale, and a top manager like Jose Mourinho, you’d still fancy Spurs to go on and win the tournament.” pic.twitter.com/GLJBFLEFXV — GoonerTalk (@GoonerTaIk) March 18, 2021

3 - This was the third time José Mourinho lost a match in European competition by a three-goal margin, with two of those coming with Spurs (also vs RB Leipzig in March 2020) and another with Real Madrid (vs Borussia Dortmund in April 2013). Spursy. #UEL pic.twitter.com/t4qu0NYvj8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

Spurs fans taking Jose Mourinho to the same prison as the Zagreb manager.



pic.twitter.com/FbONv1QoUR — betclever (@bet_clever) March 18, 2021

It had to be spurs 🤣🤣 https://t.co/y34gd0AqJg — Neji (@nejioreke) March 18, 2021

spurs bottling a 2-0 aggregate lead against a side with a manager who is literally in prisonpic.twitter.com/kJVoie9ljv — Stan Account (@tristandross) March 18, 2021

what have I just watched,shocking performance so many questions need answering, no leadership,no composure no quality, amateur performance from start to finish,one play your best team,two the players have to be so much better, I never seen a team give the ball away so much #spurs — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) March 18, 2021

1 - Tottenham are the first English side to take a two goal lead into the second leg of a European knockout tie and fail to progress since Manchester City against Monaco in the last 16 of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League. Stunned. #UEL pic.twitter.com/rdWw3vJO8R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

A reminder that Mourinho has been allowed to spend £92 million (net) whilst at Spurs - a total that is just £8 million short of what Pochettino spent in 5 seasons at the club.



Spurs changed their whole philosophy & spending habits for him and he’s taken them backwards. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) March 18, 2021

Blimey. Spurs have blown it. No words... other than to say what a hattrick from Mislav Orsic. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 18, 2021

“Once COVID is over” is starting to sound a lot like “When Tottenham win a trophy.” — Wenger and Dein (@WengerDein) March 18, 2021

■ Dinamo Zagreb’s entire squad is valued at £93m



■ Their manager was sent to prison this week



■ They’ve just come from 2-0 down to dump Tottenham out of Europe



You couldn’t make it up 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gAseNHIKnw — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 18, 2021

Can always rely on Tottenham for some good comedy. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) March 18, 2021

13 years, 23 days... and counting since Tottenham last won a trophy (League Cup!) 😂 #Spursy pic.twitter.com/0Y957Tt4fe — 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 (@GoonerJohnAFC) March 18, 2021