Twitter erupts as Tottenham crash out of Europa League after humiliating defeat against Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the UEFA Europa League after losing 3-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.
Spurs took a 2-0 lead into the game but were undone by an inspired performance from Mislav Orsic, who scored a hat-trick to put Zagreb through to the quarter-finals of the competition.
The tie was turned on its head thanks to a second-half brace by the Croatian, which sent the match into extra-time. Although Spurs were by far the favorites to make it through to the next stage of the competition, Orsic completed his hattrick in the second half of extra time to help Dinamo Zagreb pull off a massive upset.
Tottenham's season has been derailed by this loss
The loss means that Spurs only have a slim chance of winning any silverware this season. They are currently eighth in the Premier League and are in danger of slipping further down the table if they continue to play in the manner they have been.
Jose Mourinho is now under massive pressure, as his side lost the north London derby to Arsenal in the weekend and suffered elimination from the Europa League.
Spurs' last opportunity for silverware will be in the Carabao Cup, but they face the daunting task of going up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the final. Winning the EFL Cup would give Spurs another route to qualify for the Europa League next season.
If Mourinho's side do not manage to qualify for European competition next season, the Portuguese manager would be in danger of getting the sack.
On that note, here are the best tweets after Tottenham's capitulation at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb.