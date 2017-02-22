Twitter explodes after Manchester City comeback twice to beat Monaco 5-3 in UEFA Champions League

Sergio Aguero and Radamel Falcao both scored 2 goals each for Manchester City and AS Monaco respectively.

Manchester City players celebrate after Aguero equalised

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City came back from the dead twice to beat an inspired AS Monaco side at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. During the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg tie it was the Citizens who took the lead through Raheem Sterling before former Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao equalised for the away side.

French wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe then scored the second for Leonardo Jardim’s side minutes before half-time. Monaco had the opportunity to make it 3-1 when Falcao’s tame penalty was easily saved by Willy Caballero but Sergio Aguero punished the Ligue 1 side for the Colombian striker’s mistake when he equalised after a poor mistake by Danijel Subasic.

Falcao made amends for his penalty miss with a deft chip over the Man City shot-stopper to make it 3-2 before goals from Aguero, John Stones and Leroy Sane helped Pep’s side record a 5-3 win over Monaco.

Twitter, as you would expect, exploded after one of the best matches in Champions League history came to an end and here are the best tweets:

What a brilliant football night this was. #ManCity #NeverGiveUp — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) February 21, 2017

8 - Manchester City 5-3 Monaco is the highest scoring first leg ever in a Champions League knockout tie. Bonanza. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2017

SUMMARY: Monaco trying to hold onto the lead like.... pic.twitter.com/4bhu3yJC09 — SPORF (@Sporf) February 21, 2017

When you've just won the greatest Champions League game ever 5-3... pic.twitter.com/gwNBXBHjGM — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) February 21, 2017

So there was more goals in the Manchester City vs AS MONACO than there was fans at the game.. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 21, 2017

Aguero & Falcao have earned luxurious bubble-baths after their performances. The defenders on both side deserve to bathe in their own piss. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 21, 2017

Pep's Man City left it late, but they finally clicked like a symphony to upset Monaco with an epic 5-3 win pic.twitter.com/aFjq5ZnEZO — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 21, 2017

City 1-0 Monaco

City 1-1 Monaco

City 1-2 Mon

City 2-2 Mon

City 2-3 Mon

City 3-3 Mon

City 4-3 Mon

City 5-3 Mon



Me: pic.twitter.com/P5FinzcGbl — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 21, 2017

The 90s Milan defence would be turning in their hypothetical graves watching this defending tonight. — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2017

Claudio Bravo (That was the joke)

Imagine if Bravo was in net. — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) February 21, 2017

99 - Percentage of people surprised to hear 8 goals were conceded in a Man City game and Claudio Bravo wasn't even playing. Shots. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) February 21, 2017

Man City: Good lord our goalkeepers are poor, you couldn't possibly get worse than this.



Monaco keeper: Hold my beer. — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2017

That Falcao chip...

Here's the replay of Falcao putting salt on that chip pic.twitter.com/76qeXdmPGU — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2017

Radamel Falcao has scored as many goals tonight in Manchester as he did at Old Trafford during his entire stint at Man United. pic.twitter.com/ReM3dLdBHM — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2017

Manchester United and Chelsea fans watching Falcao like... pic.twitter.com/nfwGrTiE64 — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) February 21, 2017

FALCAO IS FINALLY MAKING MANCHESTER UNITED FANS PROUD pic.twitter.com/WWIveuQyX8 — Moe. (@NoLaughingMata) February 21, 2017

BREAKING: Radamel Falcao is finally a Manchester United legend. pic.twitter.com/OtepgiNJ54 — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2017

Breaking: Manchester United launch £90m bid for Radamel Falcao — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) February 21, 2017

Just Manchester City things...

Man City have played 5 teams in the Champions League this season. The only team they didn't beat is Celtic! — John Burns (@jonbz) February 21, 2017

Just Pep things...

Last 4 teams to score 5+ goals in a CL knockout game:

Bayern [Pep]

Bayern [Pep]

Bayern [Not Pep but disclaimer: Arsenal]

Man City [Pep] — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 21, 2017

When you want to do a knee slide but realise it's a new suit... pic.twitter.com/WHf2ZITDIx — Pie Sports Booze (@piesportsbooze) February 21, 2017

Just John Stones things...

GOAL!! OH MY GOD JOHN STONES HAS DONE SOMETHING NOT SHITE AND PUT MAN CITY IN THE LEAD!!!!!! — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 21, 2017

2 Games, 14 Goals – 1 crazy Champions League night!

The @ChampionsLeague tonight:



Man City 5-3 Monaco

Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico



14 goals in 2 matches pic.twitter.com/J8dVzG9nyc — SPORF (@Sporf) February 21, 2017

Falcao and Torres scored in the UCL tonight



Chelsea and United aren't even in the UCL this year pic.twitter.com/wSszG4DRbS — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 21, 2017

FOURTEEN goals across 2 Champions League games tonight. pic.twitter.com/tunW7lWTV3 — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2017

The inevitable Messi-Barcelona reference!

When you're trying to work out why Barca and Messi don't get the same results as City and Sterling pic.twitter.com/UBrjjY655a — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 21, 2017

