Twitter explodes after Manchester City comeback twice to beat Monaco 5-3 in UEFA Champions League
Sergio Aguero and Radamel Falcao both scored 2 goals each for Manchester City and AS Monaco respectively.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City came back from the dead twice to beat an inspired AS Monaco side at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. During the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg tie it was the Citizens who took the lead through Raheem Sterling before former Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao equalised for the away side.
French wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe then scored the second for Leonardo Jardim’s side minutes before half-time. Monaco had the opportunity to make it 3-1 when Falcao’s tame penalty was easily saved by Willy Caballero but Sergio Aguero punished the Ligue 1 side for the Colombian striker’s mistake when he equalised after a poor mistake by Danijel Subasic.
Falcao made amends for his penalty miss with a deft chip over the Man City shot-stopper to make it 3-2 before goals from Aguero, John Stones and Leroy Sane helped Pep’s side record a 5-3 win over Monaco.
Twitter, as you would expect, exploded after one of the best matches in Champions League history came to an end and here are the best tweets:
