Twitter explodes as Alejandro Garnacho’s scores stoppage time goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Fulham

Manchester United secured a dramatic last-gap 2-1 victory over Fulham through teenager Alejandro Garnacho, and Twitter has exploded.

Fulham started brightly; Carlos Vinicius, playing in the absence of Aleksandr Mitrovic, went close in the 4th minute but was denied by the feet of United goalkeeper David de Gea.

A brilliant ball from Luke Shaw found Marcus Rashford in the 7th minute, who teed up Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman's off-balance shot was saved by Fulham shot-stopper Bernd Leno, but it was good build-up play from the Red Devils.

Christian Eriksen grabbed the opener with his first goal for Manchester United in the 13th minute.

The Dane swept in at the far post following Bruno Fernandes' deflected effort that slid into the midfielder's path and he made no mistake.

De Gea made another fine stop with his feet in the 24th minute from Harry Wilson, but the Welshman had wandered offside anyway.

Eriksen then lashed wide of the post after creeping into the box and meeting Fernandes' brilliant cutback in the 45th minute.

Manchester United started the second half strongly, and Rashford should have put the side further ahead in the 47th minute.

The English forward followed Anthony Elanga's shot, which Leno saved but could only strike at the German stopper again.

De Gea was again on hand to deny Fulham in the 50th minute, denying Vinicius.

The Spaniard then produced a superb save to prevent Tim Ream from heading an equalizer in the 51st minute.

Fulham then did equalize in the 61st minute - Dan James notching against his former club.

The Welsh winger got on the end of Tom Cairney's astute low-driven cross to restore parity and bag his first goal for the Cottagers.

Joao Paulinha tried an audacious overhead kick in the 71st minute, which De Gea didn't see until late but managed to parry it away.

Substitute Garnacho strode into the Fulham box in the 74th minute and was shrugged off the ball by Bobby Decordova-Reid.

The Red Devils appealed for a penalty, but it was not given.

Scott McTominay saw a headed effort fly over the bar from close range in the 82nd minute.

Garnacho stole all the headlines in the final minute of added time with a delightful effort to shock Fulham.

The Argentinian teenager played a one-two with Eriksen before firing past Leno.

Here are some reactions as the 18-year-old Argentine attacker secured United a dramatic victory:

centredevils. @centredevils GARNAAACHOOOOOOO WHAT A TALENTTT THIS GUY IS OMDSSSSS

Trey @UTDTrey HAND GARNACHO THE BALLON D'OR I DONT FUCKING CAREEEE

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers GARNACHO WHAT A LEGEND! GARNACHO WHAT A LEGEND!

TC @totalcristiano Garnacho should get the Manchester United number 7 when Cristiano Ronaldo leaves. He has that something different about him.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Christian Eriksen with his FIRST goal for Manchester United!



We have arrived!!!!

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Christian Eriksen is the first Danish player to score for @ManUtd since Peter Schmeichel versus FC Rotor Volgograd in the UEFA Cup in September 1995. Throwback.

. @utdcynical Malacia is getting cooked by Willian…

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft Great Danish Weekend in the Premier League



Thomas Frank and his Danish boys winning at City yesterday



Christian Eriksen 1-0 goal for Man UTD today

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Rashford, Martial, and Bruno Fernandes have a special understanding of how to play together.

Ryan @Ry_L96 Pereira is a joy to watch #Fulham Pereira is a joy to watch #Fulham

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



3 key passes

3 big chances created

2/2 long balls completed

2/2 crosses completed

1 assist



Bruno Fernandes' first half by numbers vs. Fulham:
3 key passes
3 big chances created
2/2 long balls completed
2/2 crosses completed
1 assist

Influential.

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary Bruno Fernandes keeps creating chances, surprised so many Manchester United fans criticise him. Bruno Fernandes keeps creating chances, surprised so many Manchester United fans criticise him.

. @utdcynical Sack Ten Hag if he ever makes this McTom/Elanga sub again Sack Ten Hag if he ever makes this McTom/Elanga sub again

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Was always going to be Dan James Was always going to be Dan James

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Continuing to move Bruno wide feels like a blind spot for Ten Hag. It’s not worked once. Not sure why we keep doing it. Continuing to move Bruno wide feels like a blind spot for Ten Hag. It’s not worked once. Not sure why we keep doing it.

Scott Patterson @R_o_M The lino incorrectly flags offside against Eriksen. Fulham go down the other end and score. Joke. The lino incorrectly flags offside against Eriksen. Fulham go down the other end and score. Joke.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJxmes Let’s have a conversation about Luke Shaw’s crossing this season Let’s have a conversation about Luke Shaw’s crossing this season

Charlie Morley @CharlieMorley_ Paulinha is pretty good isn’t he Paulinha is pretty good isn’t he

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Martinez has been #mufc's best player (again). Their player of the season so far.

. @utdcynical We let James score We let James score 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBalI Not scored today but Martial’s all round game is top class man! We just look much more free flowing. Not scored today but Martial’s all round game is top class man! We just look much more free flowing.

. @utdcynical McTom’s completed 0 passes in 25 mins McTom’s completed 0 passes in 25 mins

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Would have been nice to have Antony or Ronaldo available for this must win game. Sure they'll be back training with their country this week though. Only so much you can do with the options Ten Hag has Would have been nice to have Antony or Ronaldo available for this must win game. Sure they'll be back training with their country this week though. Only so much you can do with the options Ten Hag has

AB @AbsoluteBruno How in hell is this not a foul on Garnacho. Easily a penalty



I genuinely think it’s time to scrap VAR. How in hell is this not a foul on Garnacho. Easily a penalty I genuinely think it’s time to scrap VAR. https://t.co/Pkjez8bPNK

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Clear Pen on Garnacho that. Leg goes out and fouls him. VAR crap again Clear Pen on Garnacho that. Leg goes out and fouls him. VAR crap again

Manchester United are planning to sell skipper Harry Maguire

Maguire was on the bench once again

Reports claim Leicester City and two unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in signing Manchester United captain Maguire.

The English defender has fallen down the pecking order, making nine appearances across competitions but only four as a starter.

Ten Hag has continuously backed the Englishman in the media, but behind closed doors, he is reportedly prepared to sell United's skipper.

He wants to fund the side's rebuild and give his preferred defensive duo, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, more competition.

