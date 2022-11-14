Twitter explodes as Alejandro Garnacho’s scores stoppage time goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Fulham

Manchester United secured a dramatic last-gap 2-1 victory over Fulham through teenager Alejandro Garnacho, and Twitter has exploded.
Fulham started brightly; Carlos Vinicius, playing in the absence of Aleksandr Mitrovic, went close in the 4th minute but was denied by the feet of United goalkeeper David de Gea.
A brilliant ball from Luke Shaw found Marcus Rashford in the 7th minute, who teed up Anthony Martial.
The Frenchman's off-balance shot was saved by Fulham shot-stopper Bernd Leno, but it was good build-up play from the Red Devils.
Christian Eriksen grabbed the opener with his first goal for Manchester United in the 13th minute.
The Dane swept in at the far post following Bruno Fernandes' deflected effort that slid into the midfielder's path and he made no mistake.
De Gea made another fine stop with his feet in the 24th minute from Harry Wilson, but the Welshman had wandered offside anyway.
Eriksen then lashed wide of the post after creeping into the box and meeting Fernandes' brilliant cutback in the 45th minute.
Manchester United started the second half strongly, and Rashford should have put the side further ahead in the 47th minute.
The English forward followed Anthony Elanga's shot, which Leno saved but could only strike at the German stopper again.
De Gea was again on hand to deny Fulham in the 50th minute, denying Vinicius.
The Spaniard then produced a superb save to prevent Tim Ream from heading an equalizer in the 51st minute.
Fulham then did equalize in the 61st minute - Dan James notching against his former club.
The Welsh winger got on the end of Tom Cairney's astute low-driven cross to restore parity and bag his first goal for the Cottagers.
Joao Paulinha tried an audacious overhead kick in the 71st minute, which De Gea didn't see until late but managed to parry it away.
Substitute Garnacho strode into the Fulham box in the 74th minute and was shrugged off the ball by Bobby Decordova-Reid.
The Red Devils appealed for a penalty, but it was not given.
Scott McTominay saw a headed effort fly over the bar from close range in the 82nd minute.
Garnacho stole all the headlines in the final minute of added time with a delightful effort to shock Fulham.
The Argentinian teenager played a one-two with Eriksen before firing past Leno.
Here are some reactions as the 18-year-old Argentine attacker secured United a dramatic victory:
Manchester United are planning to sell skipper Harry Maguire
Reports claim Leicester City and two unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in signing Manchester United captain Maguire.
The English defender has fallen down the pecking order, making nine appearances across competitions but only four as a starter.
Ten Hag has continuously backed the Englishman in the media, but behind closed doors, he is reportedly prepared to sell United's skipper.
He wants to fund the side's rebuild and give his preferred defensive duo, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, more competition.
