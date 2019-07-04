Twitter explodes as Chelsea announces Frank Lampard as their new manager

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

Following weeks of speculation, Chelsea have finally announced Frank Lampard as their new manager after completing the formalities at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The former England international has penned a three-year deal believed to be worth around £4 million a season. He has replaced Maurizio Sarri at the managerial seat.

Sarri left the West London outfit after a one-year stint that saw him secure Champions League football for the Blues. The Italian left for Serie A heavyweights Juventus shortly after guiding the team to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and the Europa League title.

Lampard, who only has a year's managerial experience, with Championship side Derby County, was heavily linked with a return to Chelsea after other potential suitors reportedly expressed concern over the club's current transfer ban.

Speaking after the announcement, the 41-year-old said, "I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added, "It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach. Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game."

"After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so. We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news.

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as head coach.



The club will now immediately begin the search for his successor. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 4, 2019

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard is announced as @ChelseaFC head coach on a 3-year deal.



🏟 648 Games

⚽ 211 Goals

🎯 150 Assists



🏆🏆🏆🏆 FA Cup

🏆🏆🏆 Premier League

🏆🏆 League Cup

🏆🏆 Community Shield

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Europa League



✍ A legend returns home. pic.twitter.com/bp37mqI273 — SPORF (@Sporf) July 4, 2019

TEARS IN MY EYES. SUPER FRANK LAMPARD IS HOME pic.twitter.com/ZQFmreyDar — Mod (@CFCMod_) July 4, 2019

211 - Frank Lampard holds the record for scoring the most goals for Chelsea in the club’s history, scoring 211 goals between 2001 and 2014; he has also scored the most Premier League goals for the club (147) and provided the most assists (90). Return. pic.twitter.com/UWrUuzF3y8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2019

Chelsea's all-time top scorer and now manager of the club.



The Frank Lampard era begins. pic.twitter.com/txDfZW4WU5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 4, 2019

Congrats to Frank Lampard on landing the Chelsea gig.

Fantastic player, even better bloke...just a shame I now have to wish him nothing but abject failure. Take 'em down, Lamps! pic.twitter.com/z4EQLMmLh4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2019

FRANK LAMPARD

Age: 41

Preferred formation: 4-2-3-1

Days in charge of Derby: 399 days

Win: 26

Draw: 15

Lose: 16

Not bad for an appointment expected to maintain mid-table position at the end of the season but he got to the play-off.

WELCOME TO CHELSEA FRANK LAMPARD

Welcome to PL pic.twitter.com/hYVpI2lBla — Zaraaaah (@is_zarah) July 4, 2019

Chelsea broke the internet before they could announce Frank Lampard ! That’s how big our club is!



The haters will say this is not true 😂😂 — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) July 4, 2019