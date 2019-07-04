Twitter explodes as Chelsea announces Frank Lampard as their new manager
Following weeks of speculation, Chelsea have finally announced Frank Lampard as their new manager after completing the formalities at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.
The former England international has penned a three-year deal believed to be worth around £4 million a season. He has replaced Maurizio Sarri at the managerial seat.
Sarri left the West London outfit after a one-year stint that saw him secure Champions League football for the Blues. The Italian left for Serie A heavyweights Juventus shortly after guiding the team to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and the Europa League title.
Lampard, who only has a year's managerial experience, with Championship side Derby County, was heavily linked with a return to Chelsea after other potential suitors reportedly expressed concern over the club's current transfer ban.
Speaking after the announcement, the 41-year-old said, "I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added, "It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach. Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game."
"After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so. We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success."
Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news.