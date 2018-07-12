Twitter explodes as Croatia beat England to make it to the World Cup finals
“THEY ARE GOING HOME!” – That's what everyone outside England is singing right now!
Kevin Tripper scored in the 5th minute from a free kick and that gave England an extra boost of confidence of making it to the finals. A brilliant performance in the first half, especially a solid performance at the back was enough to make them believe that it was their day for sure.
Perisic scored in the 68th minute to level things up and 90 minutes were not enough to separate the two sides. Just when it looking like extra time was also not going to be enough, Mario Mandzukic popped up to send Croatia into the World Cup final!
Here's how Twitter reacted: