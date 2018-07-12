Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter explodes as Croatia beat England to make it to the World Cup finals

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor
6.45K   //    12 Jul 2018, 02:17 IST

England v Croatia: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
England v Croatia: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

“THEY ARE GOING HOME!” – That's what everyone outside England is singing right now!

Kevin Tripper scored in the 5th minute from a free kick and that gave England an extra boost of confidence of making it to the finals. A brilliant performance in the first half, especially a solid performance at the back was enough to make them believe that it was their day for sure.

Perisic scored in the 68th minute to level things up and 90 minutes were not enough to separate the two sides. Just when it looking like extra time was also not going to be enough, Mario Mandzukic popped up to send Croatia into the World Cup final!

Here's how Twitter reacted:

FIFA WC 2018 England Cricket Croatia Football Twitter Reactions
World Cup 2018: England Team vs Croatia, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Croatia beat Russia...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter explodes as Croatia beat Argentina
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Croatia knock Denmark out of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 things Croatia could do to beat England...
RELATED STORY
What we can expect from the Croatia vs. England match
RELATED STORY
Russia vs Croatia: 3 Reasons why Croatia are through to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Croatia scrape past Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Is it coming home to England?
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018, England vs Croatia: Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us