Twitter explodes as Croatia beat England to make it to the World Cup finals

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Humor 6.45K // 12 Jul 2018, 02:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v Croatia: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

“THEY ARE GOING HOME!” – That's what everyone outside England is singing right now!

Kevin Tripper scored in the 5th minute from a free kick and that gave England an extra boost of confidence of making it to the finals. A brilliant performance in the first half, especially a solid performance at the back was enough to make them believe that it was their day for sure.

Perisic scored in the 68th minute to level things up and 90 minutes were not enough to separate the two sides. Just when it looking like extra time was also not going to be enough, Mario Mandzukic popped up to send Croatia into the World Cup final!

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Someone asked me if football was coming home. I said I think it might be. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) July 11, 2018

Wore white jersey so Cüneyt Çakır will think we are Real Madrid and give decisions in our favor. pic.twitter.com/eNLZNXC389 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 11, 2018

Visual representation of Sterling every time he gets the ball 😂💛#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/rdwKHXjuXD — M o n i a h (@moniahmusic) July 11, 2018

Me and my mates watching the England game. pic.twitter.com/48FnMOt5UP — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 11, 2018

Everyone in England right now... pic.twitter.com/VrANeJNKsb — Sunday League Footy (@SundayChants) July 11, 2018

99 - Percentage of England fans demanding FIFA change the rules so football games only last 67 minutes. Conceded. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) July 11, 2018

Incredible to see how much of an effect I'm having on a World Cup Semi final pic.twitter.com/v3T1LInb7z — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) July 11, 2018

I'm an Arsenal fan, I'm used to these kind of games. My heart is trained for this. — Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) July 11, 2018

Pre-match: "Croatia have played two games with extra time, they'll be knackered near the end of the game"



85 mins: "FOR THE LOVE OF GOD JUST LET US GET THROUGH TO PENALTIES" — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 11, 2018

Eric Dier coming on...



We all know what happened last time 👀#ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IkcMXzgCQN — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 11, 2018

Can’t deal with this much anxiety right know, like I just can’t #EnglandvsCroatia pic.twitter.com/X43SEspzwI — Erel H (@Erel124) July 11, 2018

This is going to penalties isn't it. It is, it's going to penalties #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/m9ULwx5KeQ — Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) July 11, 2018