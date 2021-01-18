Twitter explodes as Inter dominate Juventus with 2-0 victory

Inter Milan took a huge step towards the Serie A title by beating Juventus 2-0 thanks to goals from Chile veteran Arturo Vidal and promising youngster Nicolo Barella. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co were completely outplayed by Conte's men and Juventus now face an uphill battle to win another Scudetto this season.
Manager Andrea Pirlo was extremely disappointed with his players after the match. Speaking to SkySports Italia after the game, the Juventus boss said:
“We got the attitude wrong from the start and when you don’t have the determination to win duels, it becomes difficult,
“We just didn’t step onto the pitch, we were timorous, afraid of Inter’s attacking play, so in our minds we only focused on defending and weren’t even very aggressive with that either. We allowed Inter to take the initiative and they became devastating in those circumstances."
The result leaves Juventus in an unenviable 5th position, 7 points off both Inter and AC Milan. Pirlo, however, refused to throw in the towel in terms of the title race.
“Our ambitions remain the same,” he said. “It’s a slip-up against a strong opponent, these things happen, but what I am disappointed by is the attitude. A side like Juventus must come here with a certain confidence and ambition, the desire to take the initiative and steer the game in a certain direction, but we were too timid.
“We were too slow in our passing and above all did it with our defenders rather than the midfielders. We wanted to create the situation where [Federico] Chiesa could take men on or [Aaron] Ramsey could go between the lines. That didn’t happen, because we moved it too slowly and too deep, so we never really pulled Inter players out of position. We were too predictable."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata had unusually quiet games and the pressure will be on Andrea Pirlo and Juventus to turn results around quickly if they are to make a serious challenge for the Serie A title this season.