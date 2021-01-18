Twitter explodes as Inter dominate Juventus with 2-0 victory

Inter Milan took a huge step towards the Serie A title by beating Juventus 2-0 thanks to goals from Chile veteran Arturo Vidal and promising youngster Nicolo Barella. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co were completely outplayed by Conte's men and Juventus now face an uphill battle to win another Scudetto this season.

Manager Andrea Pirlo was extremely disappointed with his players after the match. Speaking to SkySports Italia after the game, the Juventus boss said:

“We got the attitude wrong from the start and when you don’t have the determination to win duels, it becomes difficult,

“We just didn’t step onto the pitch, we were timorous, afraid of Inter’s attacking play, so in our minds we only focused on defending and weren’t even very aggressive with that either. We allowed Inter to take the initiative and they became devastating in those circumstances."

The result leaves Juventus in an unenviable 5th position, 7 points off both Inter and AC Milan. Pirlo, however, refused to throw in the towel in terms of the title race.

“Our ambitions remain the same,” he said. “It’s a slip-up against a strong opponent, these things happen, but what I am disappointed by is the attitude. A side like Juventus must come here with a certain confidence and ambition, the desire to take the initiative and steer the game in a certain direction, but we were too timid.

“We were too slow in our passing and above all did it with our defenders rather than the midfielders. We wanted to create the situation where [Federico] Chiesa could take men on or [Aaron] Ramsey could go between the lines. That didn’t happen, because we moved it too slowly and too deep, so we never really pulled Inter players out of position. We were too predictable."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata had unusually quiet games and the pressure will be on Andrea Pirlo and Juventus to turn results around quickly if they are to make a serious challenge for the Serie A title this season.

Inter 2-0 Juventus: Best Tweets

Juventus in the Serie A title race 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZGNvEhOddm — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 17, 2021

Inter Milan have beaten Juventus in Serie A for the first time since September 2016.



A run of seven games without a win finally comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/69hNM0S9Kl — William Hill (@WilliamHill) January 17, 2021

Nicolò Barella’s game by numbers vs. Juventus:



72 touches

56 passes attempted

51 passes completed

6 duels won

5 penalty area entries

3 chances created (=most)

3 take-ons

2 shots

2 crosses

2 ball recoveries

1 shot on target

1 goal

1 assist



Superb. https://t.co/LKIwxo5aqv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 17, 2021

#InterJuve 2-0 FT



Juventus was actually lucky to get a normal scoresheet and not an historical humiliation.



Inter completely marched over any tactical Juve plan, or any kind of glimpses of it.



Antonio Conte is the real mvp, his best game at Inter.



Missed mentality.

Till now. — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 17, 2021

A lot can be said about this match, but Pirlo's inexperience and the poor midfield will cost us this season. Think it's time to adjust the goals from Scudetto to top four. Juve haven't been dominated like this in a long time. — hash (@hashim0307) January 17, 2021

Pirlo we expect: Pirlo tonight: pic.twitter.com/eQxMOShFTD — Ayur the Regista 💉⚽️ (@AyurTheRegista) January 17, 2021

They might still win games on their own every now and then, but the end is near for these 2 .... It has been an absolute pleasure !!!! GOATs #CristianoRonaldo #Messi pic.twitter.com/ePaenE7bMP — 🍺 (@___Ajinkya) January 18, 2021

Juventus lose 2-0 to Inter, slipping seven points behind in the title race 😯 pic.twitter.com/Ba0mSo6AWK — Goal (@goal) January 17, 2021

Pirlo and Vidal after the game. pic.twitter.com/mwaYWBMCLA — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) January 17, 2021

Hakimi asks for Ronaldo shirt, Cristiano says he'll give it in the dressing roompic.twitter.com/e7BqaqXhEC — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) January 17, 2021

Now they'll blame Ronaldo for the loss against Inter 2-0 Juve pic.twitter.com/nGdmfutugZ — suresh (@breathRonaldo21) January 17, 2021