Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi guides 9-man Barcelona to Copa del Rey final in controversial win over Atletico Madrid

3 red cards, a missed penalty, some awful refereeing decisions and a hint of Messi magic later Barcelona are in the final.

Is there anyway you can stop this guy?

Atletico Madrid were the better of the two teams for more than two hours of the stipulated 180 minutes that were played across the two legs but Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez won the game for Barcelona in the other 60 minutes.

Carrying a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, Diego Simeone’s side came out with intent. They tested Jasper Cillessen several times in the opening exchanges but failed to break the deadlock. It was goalless, until Messi decided to take matter into his own hands. He went on one of his trademark runs, leaving defenders in his wake as he made a mockery of the fabled Atletico defence, before unleashing a fierce shot aimed towards the bottom corner. Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Moya was able to parry it but only as far as an onrushing Suarez, who bundled home with ease.

However, this did not change the situation as Atletico still needed 2 goals to force the game into extra-time. Sergi Roberto was the first of three players to be sent off during the game as the Spaniard was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in the 57th minute. Atletico looked to have capitalized on their numerical advantage and equalized in the 59th minute when Antoine Griezmann beat Cillessen with a low shot. However, the linesman had his flag up and the referee ruled it for offside. Replays confirmed that the Frenchman was indeed onside and the officials had made a terrible blunder.

Soon after Yannick Carrasco was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the game for a foul on Arda Turan. Luis Enrique’s side won a free-kick around 35 yards from goal on the right and Messi stood over it. The diminutive Argentine hit a rocket of a free-kick which cannoned off the underside of the bar before denying Messi of what would easily have been one of his free-kicks till date.

The referee, then, looked to make amends for his previous mistake when he awarded Atletico Madrid a penalty in the 79th minute adjudging Gerard Pique to have fouled Kevin Gameiro inside the box. A decision which was contentious at best. Gameiro stepped up and blazed his penalty over with the ball brushing the crossbar.

Atletico did find the equalizer, only 3 minutes later when Griezmann squared the ball to Gameiro in the six-yard box who had to tap into an empty net. Luis Suarez was the third player to be sent off in the 90th minute, when he was also shown his second yellow card of the night for a foul on Koke. He had received his first warning four minutes earlier in the 87th minute. Despite being down to 9-men, Barcelona held on to secure the win and progress to the final of the Copa del Rey – their fourth consecutive final.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and celebrated the genius of Lionel Messi while loathing the refereeing decisions made during the game. Some questions were also raised about the competence of Luis Enrique.

Here are the best tweets:

That run from Messi....

Just have a look at what Messi is doing.

And it's 10 years he is doing this!

He so deserve to win World Cup pic.twitter.com/i5X72d4twh — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) February 8, 2017

Barcelona and Copa del Rey final.... a better love story that Real Madrid and Copa del Rey!

Lionel Messi is on his way to his FOURTH consecutive Copa del Rey final.



Aiming to win his 30th trophy for his 30th birthday. pic.twitter.com/GbHrQ2BUos — Chef (@champ_ian) February 7, 2017

Four successive Copa del Rey finals for Barcelona, the first time since 1951-1954 pic.twitter.com/UWtqV69XVY — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 7, 2017

Luis Suarez is sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career and will now miss the Copa del Rey final. pic.twitter.com/9trmdyEAfN — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 7, 2017

And then, there was only one.... Messi

What was that...

Messi with a Rocket pic.twitter.com/3dnshxL0OD — Cules of Barcelona (@iamacule10) February 7, 2017

Messi with a rocket of a free-kick! pic.twitter.com/K6dJPgx9p2 — infosmessi (@infosmessi_) February 7, 2017

Nine man Barcelona land the knockout blow and are through to their fourth straight Copa del Rey final! pic.twitter.com/HNPPfvqVxn — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 7, 2017

The way Leo runs and the camera angle in the Camp Nou always has you believing that the entire pitch rotated when Messi does those moves — Ahmad (@ChieflySarcastc) February 7, 2017

Unplayable. When Messi does things like that, there really is very little to be done. Genius. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) February 7, 2017

Barcelona were second best for 135 minutes of their #CopaDelRey semi final matches with Atlético but Messi ultimately made the difference. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) February 7, 2017

Tactical genius by Luis Enrique? These guys disagree!

Suárez scores after coach Messi declares this tactical farce by Lucho to be over. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) February 7, 2017

Messi could do a 2015, but under even shittier tactical conditions. That’s all you have to know about his unparalleled greatness. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) February 7, 2017

This upsets me. Team perform so, so horribly that my eyes bleed, then Messi saves the team, then the fanbase will credit Lucho. — Sergi Domínguez (@FutbolSergi) February 7, 2017

Messi dragging spastic players and a spastic coach to yet another cup final and we still question who the greatest ever is? — OptaMissi (@MessiLob) February 7, 2017

And then there were... referees!

Griezmann scores a legal goal then he's wrongly ruled offside, but Barcelona will still feel victimised by referees... — TheCRonaldoFan (@TheCRonaldoFan) February 7, 2017

Wow! Some words from Simeone on refs after game v Barcelona: "I understand why we have more chances in Champions than in Copa or Liga" — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) February 7, 2017

News flash: Filipe Luis is a thug, Griezmann a serial bottler, Spain have incompetent refs, Luis Enrique knows nothing about tactics, etc. — Sergi Domínguez (@FutbolSergi) February 7, 2017

Penalty denied on Torres, Griezmann goal wrongly disallowed. Awful refereeing today. Imagine Pique's whining had it been against Barca. — Michael (@CholoColcho) February 7, 2017

Legit & crucial Griezmann goal disallowed for a wrong offside call. Typical Florentino Perez & Franco at work. #WeAreAllBarca pic.twitter.com/Ym8hF41asR — M•A•J (@UItraSuristic) February 7, 2017

Griezmann goal wrongly ruled offside. Then again, there was a foul in build-up to Atlético goal in first leg. These things often even out. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) February 7, 2017