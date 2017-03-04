Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi masterclass helps Barcelona destroy Celta Vigo

Lionel Messi scored a brace while assisting a further 2 goals as Barcelona run riot against Celta Vigo.

When you are so good, you make the spectacular look ordinary!

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was at his absolute best against Celta Vigo as the Camp Nou outfit ran riot against Eduardo Berizzo’s side. The win helped Barcelona leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

Messi broke the deadlock in the 24th minute after going on one of his trademark mazy runs – to leave the Celta defence bamboozled – before he provided an excellent through ball for Neymar to chip Sergio Alvarez from around 10 yards. Ivan Rakitic then added the 3rd in the second-half before it was time for some more Messi magic.

The diminutive Argentine set the 4th goal on a plate for Samuel Umtiti to tap home before he finished things off with another crazy run and a placed finish. How often he does that and still manages to amaze us all – such is the class of the great man.

Twitter, as you would expect, went wild after such a majestic display by the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner. Here are the best tweets:

Sit back and enjoy the Messi show!

Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs. Celta Vigo:



100% take-ons completed

5 take-ons

5 shots

4 chances created

2 assists

2 goals



pic.twitter.com/eWMXwoeRYD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2017

Lionel Messi: MotM vs Celta Vigo, Rating 10, Goals 2, Assists 2, Shots 6, Key Passes 4, Dribbles 5, Tackles 2, Passes 58 @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/jSrydG6Hk9 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 4, 2017

Lionel Messi: Has scored more goals from outside the box (6) than any other player in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 4, 2017

—Two goals and two assists tonight

—38 goals this season



Messi’s on fire pic.twitter.com/w7MhYideZD — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 4, 2017

I doubt if it’s possible to be that good!

Every player dream's to be the best in their team, then the best in the league, then best in the world, then best ever and then become Messi — Isioma | Barça Lens (@BarcaLens) March 4, 2017

Is there anything he cannot do? #GOAT

Lionel Messi, the best footballer ever. pic.twitter.com/apEGMXpCyd — infosmessi (@infosmessi_) March 4, 2017

“Welcome to Messi's world, where the insane becomes the predictable.” pic.twitter.com/xsaUBBFWs6 — saeed (@saeedyabubaker) March 4, 2017

You can’t be more honest than that!

If we lose La Liga to Barca this season its gonna be because of Messi, not Zidane or not anyone else. They got Messi, we dont, simple. — Ahmad Chaer (@AhmadShaer_) March 4, 2017

Barcelona’s best match of the season, excellent from start to finish. This is vital for Barça if they want to win another league, Messi does — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 4, 2017

If u ever thought what Messi does is easy (ingenuous u!), watch the last minute of the FCB-Celta game. The Aspas chance. The Messi goal #wow — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 4, 2017

Messi is surely an ALIEN, no other explanation!

It’s not over until Messi says it’s over!

If this version of Messi plays against PSG, I believe in anything. He's playing out of his mind ffs — Juan (@socraticjuan) March 4, 2017

Probably the only way!

The only way to stop messi pic.twitter.com/acwAiOs5UD — (@10_cule_) March 4, 2017

Neymar learning from the best

Not quite Messi's run, but still a perfect chip from Neymar

#FCBCelta pic.twitter.com/9mUlK9jG0R — Harvey Coates (@Harvuscle) March 4, 2017

When you play with Lionel Messi, you learn to chip the keeper like a master.. pic.twitter.com/GCh7f7IELD — Neymar Jr. (@NeyMarvellous) March 4, 2017

When you're a goalkeeper but want to enjoy Neymar's spectacular goal past you.. pic.twitter.com/M1XgylBK4n — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 4, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has an unbelievable record but Messi even manages to surpass that. Insanity!

We all know Cristiano Ronaldo is a monster goal-getter. Sensational: 278 La Liga goals since he joined RM.



In same period, Messi has 280. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) March 4, 2017

Call him for anything, he can do anything.

Need legendary goals?



"Call me maybe." pic.twitter.com/HR14QJhWzI — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 4, 2017

At 35 yards, a goal could still be coming!

When Messi turns the defender at the centre circle, there's danger. At 35yds, a chance is coming. At 20yds, a goal is coming. — RG (@registability) March 4, 2017

Thank the old gods and the new that you live in his time!

#GOAT

Messi going through the defenders and score like.. pic.twitter.com/vrYxILHGXn — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) March 4, 2017

Messi could probably chest trap a cannon ball. Amazing goal. #Golazo — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 4, 2017

Lionel Messi this season:



- Games: 40

- Goals: 40

- Assists: 19



Most goals this season.

Best in the world for a reason pic.twitter.com/W8MzAgXCf3 — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 4, 2017

#Unselfish

90th minute, Barça 5-0 up, Leo Messi is on a hattrick yet he passes to Suárez so that he can score.



Most unselfish player of all time pic.twitter.com/d3hK6Kyrt4 — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 4, 2017

Lionel Messi is the most unselfish player of all time, and yet he's the best goalscorer ever pic.twitter.com/2SjU0K63p6 — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 4, 2017

To all those asking!

Messi dedicated the goal to his nephew who spent all afternoon calling him, but Leo was busy so couldn't answer. pic.twitter.com/uNADp8nd4y — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 4, 2017

Messi for Barcelona this season..



Wow.. pic.twitter.com/5iZxHj4MBc — Neymar Jr. (@NeyMarvellous) March 4, 2017