Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi masterclass helps Barcelona destroy Celta Vigo
Lionel Messi scored a brace while assisting a further 2 goals as Barcelona run riot against Celta Vigo.
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was at his absolute best against Celta Vigo as the Camp Nou outfit ran riot against Eduardo Berizzo’s side. The win helped Barcelona leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.
Messi broke the deadlock in the 24th minute after going on one of his trademark mazy runs – to leave the Celta defence bamboozled – before he provided an excellent through ball for Neymar to chip Sergio Alvarez from around 10 yards. Ivan Rakitic then added the 3rd in the second-half before it was time for some more Messi magic.
The diminutive Argentine set the 4th goal on a plate for Samuel Umtiti to tap home before he finished things off with another crazy run and a placed finish. How often he does that and still manages to amaze us all – such is the class of the great man.
Twitter, as you would expect, went wild after such a majestic display by the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner. Here are the best tweets:
Sit back and enjoy the Messi show!
I doubt if it’s possible to be that good!
Is there anything he cannot do? #GOAT
You can’t be more honest than that!
Messi is surely an ALIEN, no other explanation!
It’s not over until Messi says it’s over!
Probably the only way!
Neymar learning from the best
Cristiano Ronaldo has an unbelievable record but Messi even manages to surpass that. Insanity!
Call him for anything, he can do anything.
At 35 yards, a goal could still be coming!
Thank the old gods and the new that you live in his time!
#GOAT
#Unselfish
To all those asking!