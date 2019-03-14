Twitter Explodes as Liverpool eliminate Bayern Munich out of Champions League

Liverpool defeated Bayern Munich by 3 goals to 1 to make into last 8 of Champions League

Liverpool knocked Bayern Munich out of Champions League as they register an emphatic 3-1 victory at Allianz Arena in the second leg of this blockbuster tie. It sees Liverpool prevailing to quarterfinals of Champions yet again this year and they join the likes of Ajax, Tottenham, Juventus, Porto, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Barcelona.

Reds' man in form, Sadio Mane broke the deadlock for the visitors with a fantastic finish a later the score was leveled by Bayern Munich thanks to Joel Matip's own goal. Liverpool was forced to make an early substitution as captain Jordan Henderson laid down on the ground on the 15th-minute mark by an injury. Fabinho came on and was quite impressive throughout the game.

The Merseysiders started the second half much stronger and were dominant in every area. The visitors' full-backs were surging on the flanks and the high-press play was intensified by Klopp in the last 45 minutes. Then at the 69th-minute mark, Liverpool's towering defender Virgil Van Dijk doubled their lead through a headed finish from a stupendous delivery from James Milner. The visitors, however, didn't settle on for this as Sadio Mane again scored in the dying stages of the match, to book a place for his team in last eight of this elite competition.

It was in all a stunning away performance by Liverpool and it's a pure statement of intent by the Anfield club. Allianz Arena is always a tough place to play at but Reds have done it and have made into quarterfinals in a stunning style.

It came as no surprise that supporters reacted heavily to this result and here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Reds' immense victory on the road. All the English teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition.

Another special night in Europe for Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qkMwd3SyNp — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 13, 2019

Bayern Munich will beat Liverpool in Germany

😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/4noSb0Y38q — LFC FANS (@lfc_allting) March 13, 2019

Before the game "How will Liverpool cope with a team that scored 6 at the weekend and are flying?"



After the game "This isn't the Bayern of old"



Can we not just get some credit for a magnificent result? — David Hickman (@DavidHickman87) March 13, 2019

England vs. Germany in the Champions League last 16:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham 4-0 Dortmund 🇩🇪

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool 3-1 Bayern 🇩🇪

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City 10-2 Schalke 🇩🇪



Premier League dominance. 👊 pic.twitter.com/Y0g6LmzwSu — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 13, 2019

Liverpool were so good finishing that they even scored for Bayern Munich #BAYLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/J3NrSc7FX0 — suyash agrawal (@suyashagrawal4) March 13, 2019

No Liverpool player has scored more away goals in European Cup and Champions League history than Sadio Mane.



🙌 #BAYLIV pic.twitter.com/wjjcMeKZag — Goal (@goal) March 13, 2019

Van dijk every time a bayern player tried to get in the box #BAYLIV pic.twitter.com/2gyHb0LYXR — RGpodTEAM (@RUSH_GOALIE_POD) March 13, 2019

Virgil van Dijk vs. Bayern Munich:



1 goal

1 assist

3/3 Aerials won

5 clearances

100% tackles won

85% pass completion



Simply incredible! 💪#UCL #FCBLFC #BAYLIV pic.twitter.com/CYxanbd562 — THE SPORTALK (@TheSporTalk) March 13, 2019

Liverpool fans going anywhere for the rest of the week like #LFC #BAYLIV pic.twitter.com/pDlE9LEm7q — Riaaz Wynford (@Sick_My__Duck) March 13, 2019

Great European away performance from @LFC especially 2nd half. 1st big statement of 2019 & hopefully that momentum now pushes the Reds close to both PL & CL! #BAYLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 13, 2019

180 minutes and Bayern mustered two shots on target from outside the box, and no clear-cut chances.



UP THE REDS!! — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) March 13, 2019

To put that performance in perspective Bayern have only lost 1 in the Allianz in 13 years, that was one of the best Liverpool performances ever away in Europe when you take that into account — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) March 13, 2019

