Twitter Explodes as Liverpool eliminate Bayern Munich out of Champions League

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
205   //    14 Mar 2019, 04:25 IST

Liverpool defeated Bayern Munich by 3 goals to 1 to make into last 8 of Champions League
Liverpool defeated Bayern Munich by 3 goals to 1 to make into last 8 of Champions League

Liverpool knocked Bayern Munich out of Champions League as they register an emphatic 3-1 victory at Allianz Arena in the second leg of this blockbuster tie. It sees Liverpool prevailing to quarterfinals of Champions yet again this year and they join the likes of Ajax, Tottenham, Juventus, Porto, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Barcelona.

Reds' man in form, Sadio Mane broke the deadlock for the visitors with a fantastic finish a later the score was leveled by Bayern Munich thanks to Joel Matip's own goal. Liverpool was forced to make an early substitution as captain Jordan Henderson laid down on the ground on the 15th-minute mark by an injury. Fabinho came on and was quite impressive throughout the game.

The Merseysiders started the second half much stronger and were dominant in every area. The visitors' full-backs were surging on the flanks and the high-press play was intensified by Klopp in the last 45 minutes. Then at the 69th-minute mark, Liverpool's towering defender Virgil Van Dijk doubled their lead through a headed finish from a stupendous delivery from James Milner. The visitors, however, didn't settle on for this as Sadio Mane again scored in the dying stages of the match, to book a place for his team in last eight of this elite competition.

It was in all a stunning away performance by Liverpool and it's a pure statement of intent by the Anfield club. Allianz Arena is always a tough place to play at but Reds have done it and have made into quarterfinals in a stunning style.

It came as no surprise that supporters reacted heavily to this result and here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Reds' immense victory on the road. All the English teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football FC Bayern Munich Football Virgil van Dijk Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Niko Kovac
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer.. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-1 to secure their place in Champions League quarter-finals
